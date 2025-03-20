California now has 48% more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles in the state

Out of the more than 178,000 EV chargers installed in the state, over 162,000 are Level 2 chargers, and nearly 17,000 are fast chargers. In addition to the public network, the CEC estimates that more than 700,000 Level 2 chargers are installed statewide in single-family homes.

“The California EV driver experience is getting better by the day,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “The state continues to invest in EV infrastructure, with particular emphasis in hard-to-reach areas, making these vehicles an easy choice for new car buyers.”

Rapidly deploying funds

California dominates in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure efforts, dedicating billions to support clean transportation goals. With more EVs on the road every day, consumers are responding to the state’s efforts to build a bigger, better, and more reliable charging network.

California has doubled down on EV infrastructure across the state, approving a $1.4 billion investment plan to expand the most extensive charging and hydrogen network in the country. The investment plan funds projects like the Fast Charge California Project, which is a part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), the nation’s largest EV charging incentive initiative. This project will award $55 million to install EV fast-charging stations at businesses and publicly accessible locations across the state.

In addition to the state’s commitment to improving EV infrastructure, thousands of dollars in grants and rebates are available for low-income Californians. Learn more at ClimateAction.ca.gov or ElectricForAll.org.

Better data collection

California is working hard to improve the EV driver experience in the Golden State. Part of that effort includes gathering better data to understand where chargers are most needed and to track the state’s progress in meeting its EV charger goals.

The updated charger totals announced today are a product of the CEC’s efforts to improve data collection by using additional sources to track operational chargers. Of the 73,537 chargers added to the data set in 2024, nearly 38,000 new chargers were installed in 2024. The remaining 35,554 chargers were installed before 2024 and identified through new data sources.

Each day, more EV chargers are coming online in the state, improving the day-to-day life for California’s EV drivers.

Building a bigger, better charging network

State agencies are working to speed up charger deployment, cut red tape, establish guidelines, plan for increased grid demand, and efficiently electrify charging stations through local utilities. This includes:

Gathering better data on EV charger counts.

Prioritizing shovel-ready projects.

Developing a comprehensive infrastructure plan that lays out the overall strategy to meet California’s ZEV goals.

Establishing charger reliability standards.

Earlier this week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a legal alert reminding local governments of requirements under state law to streamline and expedite the permitting of EV chargers.

In addition to the state’s actions and investments, the state is collaborating with private sector partners who are installing new EV charging infrastructure on a regular basis and planning for significant expansion throughout the state. California’s ZEV market remains strong with 1 in 4 Californians choosing zero-emission models over gasoline-powered cars for the last two years in a row. Thirty percent of new ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California, according to the California Air Resources Board.

California’s strategy for a clean transportation transition

This is a major milestone on California’s path to a clean transportation future. In addition to advancing ZEVs, the Newsom Administration is prioritizing clean fuel production, public transit and rail infrastructure enhancements, and a cleaner, smarter electric grid to help power it all. As California works toward this clean transportation future, the state is also advancing efforts to prevent gasoline price spikes.