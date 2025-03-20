Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judges for Districts 1 and 38

Governor Josh Stein has appointed two district court judges: Jennifer Wells as district court judge in Judicial District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edgar Barnes. Wells serves as an assistant public defender in District 1. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Tulane University and her Juris Doctorate from the Campbell University School of Law.

as district court judge in Judicial District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edgar Barnes. Wells serves as an assistant public defender in District 1. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Tulane University and her Juris Doctorate from the Campbell University School of Law. Cameron “Chip” Harrison as district court judge in Judicial District 38 (Gaston County). He will fill the vacancy created by the election of Judge Craig Collins to superior court. Harrison serves as an assistant public defender in District 38. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University. Read the Governor's full press release.

