Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Enclave at Kelsey Creek Luxury Home Community in Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its latest Seattle-area community, Enclave at Kelsey Creek, is now open in Bellevue, Washington. The community offers an intimate setting surrounded by 17 acres of green space and is conveniently located near top employers, local shops, and prestigious schools.

The first homes are under construction in this boutique community of only 11 homes with anticipated move-in dates for fall 2025. Toll Brothers is hosting an exclusive Hard Hat Tour on Sunday, April 6 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 12 148th Ave. NE in Bellevue.





Enclave at Kelsey Creek features sophisticated three-story home designs ranging in size from 2,864 to 3,019+ square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The homes include high-end fixtures and finishes, covered outdoor living spaces, flex rooms, and private first-floor bedrooms with full bathrooms, providing versatile living options. Homes are priced from $2,374,995.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Kirkland, Washington. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Enclave at Kelsey Creek offers an exceptional blend of luxury and convenience in one of the most sought-after locations in Bellevue,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington. “Our new home designs provide a unique opportunity for home shoppers to create their own one-of-a-kind residence while enjoying the best of everything this beautiful area has to offer.”

Enclave at Kelsey Creek is located near Phantom Lake Elementary School, within walking distance to Odle Middle and Sammamish High Schools, and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Bellevue Collection in downtown Bellevue.

For more information on Enclave at Kelsey Creek, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

