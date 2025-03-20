DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) Members Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy violations involving the Pennsylvania State Education Association (“PSEA”). PSEA learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about July 6, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

What is the Pennsylvania State Education Association?

The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) is a labor organization representing over 177,000 educators, support staff, and retirees.

What happened?

On or around July 6, 2024, PSEA experienced a data breach that affected more than 500,000 individuals. A comprehensive investigation and review of the impacted data concluded on February 18, 2025. This investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed specific files within PSEA’s network, some of which contained sensitive personal information.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Driver’s License Numbers/State ID’s

Social Security Numbers

Banking Information

Passport Numbers

Medical Information



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning PSEA, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the PSEA data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.