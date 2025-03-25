Professional Athletes & Olympians Join Star-Studded Line-up for 2025 Summer Camps at Woodward PA and Woodward West

Pro Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler mentoring young Woodward camper Pro Skateboarder Lizzie Armanto mentoring a Woodward camper Woodward campers enjoying a scooter session

New Athletes For Summer Feature Shane O’Neill, Nora Vasconcellos, Chloe Covell, Barbie Patin and Mitchie Brusco with Skate IQ

Every summer, youth across the country eagerly anticipate the chance to push their limits and train alongside the biggest names in action sports at Woodward’s summer residential camps” — Phoebe Mills, VP of Camp Experiences and Programming at Woodard.

WOODWARD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodward, the global leader in action sports experiences, is excited to reveal its lineup of professional action sport athletes for the upcoming 2025 summer residential camp season at both Woodward PA and Woodward West. This year's schedule will feature a diverse roster of world-class athletes across skateboarding, BMX, parkour, roller skating, scootering, and more. Many of these athletes, fresh off last summer's Olympic games in Paris, are ready to inspire and mentor the next generation of action sports athletes while sharing their expertise and passion for pushing the limits of what’s possible.“Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced, Woodward PA and Woodward West are THE summer camps to stoke passions, empower personal growth, and elevate core skills across a range of sports including skateboarding, BMX, dirt jumping, scooter, and parkour,” said Phoebe Mills, Vice President of CampExperiences and Programming at Woodard.Notable Highlights of 2025 Summer:SkateboardRyan Sheckler – Multi X Games gold medalist, founder of Sandlot Times, and former camper, will be at Woodward PA (Aug 3–9) and Woodward Park City (June 23–27).Lizzie Armanto – X Games Gold Medalist, Lizzie is the first woman to complete the iconic skate loop at Woodward PA (June 22–28) and Woodward West (June 15–20).Shane O'Neill – Is a 2x Olympian and founder of April Skateboards, will visit Woodward PA (July 27–Aug 2).Mitchie Brusco – X Games medalist and the first person to land the 1260 trick on vert, Mitchie’s SKATEiQ program will be in full swing at Woodward PA (July 20–26).Andy McDonald – Vert Legend and multi X Games medal winner, oldest Paris Olympian Skater will be at Triple 8 week at Woodward PA (July 13-19).Nora Vasconcellos – Van Park Series World Champion and advocate for women in skateboarding, will mentor the next generation of skateboarders with Girls Week at Woodward West (July 20-25).Bryce Wettstein - 2x Olympian Skater is onsite for Triple 8 week at Woodward PA (July 13-19).Chloe Covell - Making her Olympic debut at age 14 during the 2024 Paris Games, will be at Woodward PA (Aug 10-16) for SLS Futures week.Amelia Brodka – Olympian and Exposure Skate founder, has made a significant impact supporting victims of domestic abuse through the Exposure Skate non-profit, Woodward PA (July 6–12) and Woodward West (July 13–18).BMXAnthony Napolitan – Hosting Dirt Week at Woodward West (July 13-18).Ryan Nyquist – Woodward Signature Athlete, past coach of the USA BMX National freestyle team in 2024 and 16-time X Games medalist, Woodward PA (August 10-16) and Woodward West (June 22-27).Dennis Enarson - 10x X Games Medalist who’s known for his ability to ride all types of terrain on a BMX bike or Dirt Jumper. He’s a past camper and at Woodward West (August 3-8).Emma Finnegan - Bloom BMX 2023 street rider of the year hails from the UK and at Woodward PA (July 20-26) and Woodward West (Aug 3-8).RollerskateJammalyn Flower - Announced as the 2024 Fantom Media roller skater of the year, she will be at Woodward West (July 27 - August 1) for Triple 8 week.Barbie Patin - Is a street roller skate pro, and the inaugural winner of Fantom Media’s roller skater of the year in 2023. She will be at Woodward West (July 27 - August 1) for Triple 8 week.Michelle Steilen - An industry leader who ushered in modern street and park based roller skating will host Moxi weeks at Woodward West (July 20-25) and Woodward Pa (July 27-Aug 2).ParkourBob Reese – Professional parkour athlete known for viral stunts, will be at Woodward West (July 13–18) and Woodward PA (July 27–Aug 2).Luke Mizel – Professional parkour and freerunning athlete is at Woodward West (June 15–20).ScooterRaymond Warner aka Rdub – Professional scooter rider and YouTube star will be at both Woodward PA (June 22–28) and Woodward West (July 13–18).Justin “Juzzy” Carter - Trailblazing pro scooter rider at Woodward PA (July 27-Aug 2) and Woodward West (August 3-8).Austin Spencer, Bodhi Sol, Omar Soto, Jordan “J Money” Hanrahan, Charlie Frank, Caleb Bannister - The Vault Pro Scooters will be at Woodward West (July 6-11) with their team riders.In addition to these visiting legends, a variety of other professional athletes and influencers, such as BMX pros, scootering enthusiasts, and street skate influencers, will be leading camps.Woodward's Unique Camp Experience: Woodward’s signature summer residential camps offer athletes unparalleled access to the world’s most advanced training environments. With facilities designed for athletes of all levels, Woodward provides an opportunity for young athletes to learn, develop, and grow under the guidance of the best in the action sports world. With events, private sessions, and camp-wide activations, Woodward campers will experience an inspiring and motivational environment to reach their goals and push their boundaries.While at Woodward, campers will experience time with guest pros in a way that is unique to camp. During their week, each visiting pro hosts their own signature session for campers focusing on their own tricks and unique style. During these interactive sessions, campers have the chance to learn skills and interact with their favorite pros. Each week also features a rad demo highlighting all the athletes from every sport, a Q&A session and autograph signing where campers can chat with heroes, and special athlete appearances during instruction time.Don’t miss your chance to train with the world’s top action sports athletes this summer, visit www.woodwardcamp.com to reserve your spot.Additional special weekends at Woodward PA include:Skate Wives Weekend | April 4-6, 2025Woodward PA is excited to welcome social media influencers @skate_wives for an Open Ride Session.Bloom BMX Weekend | April 18-20, 2025This unforgettable weekend will feature a powerhouse lineup of professional female BMX athletes, including Angie Marino, Perris Benegas, Charlotte Worthington, Hannah.For more details for Open Rides, visit Woodward PA Open Ride Sessions visit Woodward PA Open Ride Sessions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.