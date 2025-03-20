COMMISSIONER SID MILLER URGES TEXAS HOUSE PASS SEN. LOIS KOLKHORST’S PROPOSED BAN OF FOREIGN LAND PURCHASING

“The security of our land is synonymous with the security of our state and nation. Texas's vast agricultural resources, critical infrastructure, and water rights must be protected from foreign adversaries who do not prioritize our best interests. Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst’s Senate Bill 17 is a crucial measure to ensure that Texas land remains in the hands of Texans, not hostile foreign entities. This bipartisan, common-sense legislation deserves to advance through the Texas House and become law.

For years, I’ve listened to concerns from farmers, ranchers, and landowners regarding the increasing trend of foreign acquisitions of Texas property. This bill protects our food supply, supports our economy, and preserves our way of life. It also ensures that our adversaries cannot make strategic land purchases near sensitive military bases and testing sites. I commend Senator Lois Kolkhorst for her leadership on this vital issue, and I fully support Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s commitment to advancing this legislation.

We cannot allow this opportunity to pass us by again this session. I urge Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows and our state representatives to align with the Senate in passing SB 17, ensuring that Texas land remains secure for future generations."