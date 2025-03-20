ClimateTech Connect Announces Next Wave of Headline Speakers for the Inaugural Conference

Speakers from The Institutes, American Family Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Munich Re, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Join the Lineup

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum continues to build around the Inaugural ClimateTech Connect Conference, which will be held in Washington, DC from April 15th to 16th. The next wave of speakers has just been announced.

Peter Miller, President and CEO of the Institutes and host of the Predict & Prevent podcast, will join Dan Reed, Managing Director and President of American Family Ventures , to open ClimateTech Connect with a Fireside Chat Keynote moderated by Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate for Marsh McLennan .

Joining the keynote lineup is Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory at J.P. Morgan , who will engage in a Fireside Chat moderated by Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head of Climate Insights and Advisory at Munich Reinsurance America , Inc.

Melissa Hoffer, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts's Chief Climate Office , the first to hold a seat of this kind in the country, is a recent addition to the Main Stage. "Massachusetts is home to a dynamic innovation ecosystem with expertise in the commercialization of new technologies and is already a recognized leader in ClimateTech," said Melissa.

"In 2024, Governor Healey signed the Mass Leads Act, securing an unprecedented $1 billion, 10-year investment in ClimateTech, including resilience technologies. Massachusetts understands that we can have a thriving economy, clean energy, and community resilience—and ClimateTech is the key to unlocking this future. I’m thrilled to be joining ClimateTech Connect this year to learn from other professionals in this space and see what’s possible," she added.

Moderating the session titled “The Role of Technology and Innovation to Advance Climate Resilience Across Our Cities, States, and Communities,” Charlie Sidoti, Executive Director of Innsure , will explore how public-private collaboration can drive meaningful progress in climate resilience.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the conference, Charlie said, “I am honored to participate in ClimateTech Connect. The need for collaboration across traditional boundaries has never been greater. The design of CTC programming is exciting because it will amplify and accelerate the random collisions of the money, ideas and talent necessary to catalyze new ideas, new solutions, and better results.”

The esteemed ClimateTech Connect speaker roster continues to expand, showcasing the urgency and innovation required to address climate resilience at scale. This gathering of thought leaders and innovators reflects the conference’s mission to drive meaningful solutions through collaboration across industries, sectors, and disciplines.

As the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters continue to escalate, the conversations at ClimateTech Connect will shape strategies and inspire actionable solutions for the future. Attendees will leave equipped with new insights, partnerships, and technologies aimed at creating a more resilient world.

Below is the complete list of speakers:

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. The conference brings together technological, engineering, and scientific innovations to mitigate the risk of and recover from increasingly frequent extreme climate events. The inaugural event is situated in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, strategically located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. USA. Join us for two days of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, a product expo and experiential networking as we delve into the latest advancements and solutions in climate resilience. For event details, registration, and sponsorship, please visit our website .

