Meriwest Credit Union Named Best in Silicon Valley 2025

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union proudly announces its recognition as "Best in Silicon Valley 2025” by the Mercury News Readers’ Choice Awards. This accolade highlights Meriwest’s continuing commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of its members and the greater community.

Meriwest continues to build on its reputation as a trusted financial partner in Silicon Valley by taking bold steps to support the community. Among these, Meriwest team members hosted financial literacy workshops that provided essential knowledge for financial success to over 8,600 residents. Meriwest also actively engaged in nearly 550 events to promote financial education and support while aiding 23 local nonprofit organizations.

Meriwest’s dedication reaches beyond community outreach, fostering an inclusive environment for employees and members alike. In 2024, the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times named Meriwest a "Best Place to Work," for a 5th year in a row, an honor reflecting its workplace culture.

"At Meriwest, our actions speak louder than words," said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. "Being named a Best in Silicon Valley 2025 winner is a testament to our team’s passion for enhancing financial well-being and building a stronger community. We’re honored to serve Silicon Valley and remain committed to a future where everyone prospers."

With a legacy of innovation and service since 1961, Meriwest Credit Union continues to lead the way in financial empowerment. Join us on this journey toward a brighter, more secure tomorrow—Because We’re YouSM.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

