Fostering Impact: New Venture Fund Releases New Report on Successful Model of Philanthropic Incubation

Washington, DC, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, New Venture Fund, one of the world’s leading fiscal sponsors, released a new report spotlighting the nonprofit incubation process, "Growing Change: How New Venture Fund Incubates Nonprofits to Make Lasting Impact." The report details how incubation works, explores the characteristics of successful projects, and celebrates success stories of NVF projects that are now standalone nonprofits.

As the report details, NVF’s fiscal sponsorship model serves as a force for good, creating efficiencies of scale and delivering impact that would otherwise not be possible. The model supports changemakers by providing the essential operational building blocks for running a nonprofit – accounting, compliance, human resources, and grants management. Each of the numerous projects of New Venture Fund that spin off annually from the organization to become their own new legal entity are a success story of fiscal sponsorship and incubation.

“Incubation is more than a service. It’s a pathway to scaling ideas and maximizing impact,” said Lee Bodner, president of New Venture Fund. “These organizations demonstrate how the right infrastructure at the right time can propel new ideas into sustained impact.”

The report released today includes data about NVF incubation, the lifecycle of a typical incubated project, and goes into detail about the support that New Venture Fund provides to new projects as they enter the organization and throughout their journey to independence.

With a staff of 900 dedicated people, the New Venture Fund provides a home for almost 170 projects, which span nine regions of the world, including 48 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. The top issues for its projects are the environment; youth development and education; civil rights, social action, and advocacy; global development and health; and capacity building.

The full report is available here.

New Venture Fund communications@newventurefund.org

