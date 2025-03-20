American Nutrition Association Welcomes Robert G. Darling, MD, to Board of Directors

Dr. Darling has held key leadership positions throughout his career, including White House Physician to the President of the United States.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Nutrition Association (ANA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert G. Darling, MD, to its Board of Directors. A distinguished physician and leader in preventive and integrative medicine, Dr. Darling brings a wealth of experience in public health, military medicine, and personalized nutrition to the organization.Dr. Darling currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Patronus Medical and is renowned for his expertise in precision health, emergency response, and global health initiatives. He has held key leadership positions throughout his career, including serving as the White House Physician to the President of the United States. His background in preventive and lifestyle medicine aligns seamlessly with the ANA’s mission to champion the science and practice of personalized nutrition for optimal health.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Robert Darling to our Board of Directors,” said Corinne Bush, CEO of the ANA. “His extensive medical expertise and commitment to advancing nutrition and health policy will be invaluable as we continue to drive forward our mission of transforming health through nutrition.”Dr. Darling’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as the ANA expands its efforts to transform people’s health by integrating personalized nutrition into the healthcare system and educating health professionals and the public. His deep understanding of nutrition science and disease prevention will help shape the strategic direction of the organization, ensuring that evidence- based nutrition is at the forefront of modern medicine.“I am thrilled to join the American Nutrition Association and contribute to its important work in advancing nutrition science and education,” said Dr. Darling. “Nutrition plays a critical role in preventing and managing chronic disease, and I look forward to working with the ANA to drive meaningful change in healthcare.”The American Nutrition Association is dedicated to transforming chronic disease, bridging the gap between nutrition science and clinical practice through research, education, and advocacy. The addition of Dr. Darling to the Board of Directors strengthens ANA’s leadership in fostering a future where personalized nutrition is an integral part of health and wellness for all.####

