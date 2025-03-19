When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 19, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Pecans Company Name: Dessert Holdings Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake

Company Announcement

KENNESAW, GA – MARCH 19, 2025 - Dessert Holdings LLC is recalling Target brand Favorite Day™ Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake 6oz/2ct, Lot code 25028A1 000039133 UPC 0 85239 09690 1 due to product mislabeling resulting in undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

On 3/14/2025, the firm received a customer complaint that the product contained pecans, but the product label did not declare pecans. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The impacted product was distributed between 2/14/2025 – 3/7/2025 to Target Distribution Centers located in CA, FL, IA, OH, and TX. The product is packaged in clear plastic clam shells and sold in Target Stores.

Units are labeled as Target brand Favorite Day™ Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake 6oz/2ct, Lot code 25028A1 000039133 printed on the side of the clear lid (picture attached). UPC 0 85239 09690 1.

Consumers who have purchased Target brand Favorite Day™ Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake 6oz/2ct, Lot code 25028A1 000039133 UPC 0 85239 09690 1 should not consume the product and contact: