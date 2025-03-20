With ice conditions changing rapidly, Minnesota DNR urges extreme caution (published March 20, 2025)

Ice conditions across the state are changing rapidly following rain, warm weather, and wind, and anyone who plans to head out must prioritize their safety, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. In some areas in the southern half of the state, the ice-to-open water transition occurred within a matter of days and boats already are starting to appear on the water.

This past weekend alone, DNR conservation officers and their public safety partners were involved in at least three rescues of people who’d fallen through the ice. There were additional reports of recreational vehicles and trucks going through as well.

“The ice in many areas has degraded significantly in recent days, bringing a quick end to what had been a good ice season,” said Nicole Biagi, DNR Enforcement ice safety coordinator. “If people still choose to go out on the ice, we urge them to have a plan in place in the event they fall through.”

Biagi offers the following tips for staying safe on late-season ice:

Spring ice might appear thick, but that does not mean that it is safe. Warm weather has weakened the ice so it cannot support as much weight as it could earlier in the year. Anyone heading out should double the DNR’s ice thickness recommendations.

Ice can deteriorate quickly on a warm, sunny day. Be aware that the path onto the ice in the morning might not be safe for the return home in the afternoon.

Wearing a life jacket or float coat and ice picks is the best way to survive an unexpected fall into water that’s extremely cold. Even the best swimmers are more likely to drown in cold water as it causes hyperventilation and zaps strength.

People should go with a buddy and let others know where they’re going and when they plan to return.

For more information, check out the DNR website.