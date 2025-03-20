Pixalate Releases Global Q4 2024 Connected TV (CTV) FAST Apps Ad Spend Reports: $960M in Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Went To FAST Apps

According to Pixalate’s research, 19% of the estimated open programmatic ad spend on Samsung Smart TV went to Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps in Q4 2024, followed by Amazon Fire TV (16%), Roku (12%), and Apple TV (7%); Ad spend share of voice (SOV) on FAST apps decreased YoY on all platforms (-19% YoY combined), according to Pixalate’s data

London, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 Global FAST Apps Ad Spend and Ad Traffic Trends Reports. Pixalate published Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 7 billion open programmatic ad transactions across over six thousand unique Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV apps.

Key Report Takeaways

Roku:

Ad Spend: 12% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-10% YoY from Q4 2023)

12% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-10% YoY from Q4 2023) IVT Rate: 14% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on both FAST apps and non-FAST Apps

14% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on both FAST apps and non-FAST Apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q4 2024, by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Vix, and The Roku Channel







Amazon Fire TV:

Ad Spend: 16% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-14% YoY from Q4 2023)

16% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-14% YoY from Q4 2023) IVT Rate : 13% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs. 23% on non-FAST Apps

: 13% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs. 23% on non-FAST Apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q4 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Plex, Sling TV





Apple TV:

Ad Spend: 7% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-3% YoY from Q4 2023)

7% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-3% YoY from Q4 2023) IVT Rate: 18% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs. 45% on non-FAST Apps

18% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs. 45% on non-FAST Apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q4 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad revenue estimates): Xumo, Plex, and Sling TV







Samsung TV:

Ad Spend: 19% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-35% YoY from Q4 2023)

19% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-35% YoY from Q4 2023) IVT Rate: 5% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs 14% on non-FAST apps

5% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, on FAST apps vs 14% on non-FAST apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q4 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Samsung TV Plus, Plex, and The Tennis Channel





What are FAST Apps?

FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) apps give viewers access to “linear” video content in a channel-based format without subscription fees. Unlike streaming platforms that depend on viewer subscriptions, the FAST apps model is supported by advertising revenue, offering users free, ad-supported video streaming services.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q4 2024 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

