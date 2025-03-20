Strength, Precision, and Passion—Meet the Bull Tough Flooring Crew Raising the Bar

Bull Tough Flooring

The Grit, Strength, and Precision Behind Calgary’s Top Hardwood Flooring Experts

Every project we take on is a reflection of the dedication we bring to our craft.” — Ky Hoque

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Bull Tough Flooring , excellence isn’t just a goal—it’s the foundation. Built on skill, resilience, and a deep passion for craftsmanship, Bull Tough Flooring has grown into one of Calgary’s most trusted names in hardwood refinishing under the leadership of owner Ky Hoque Bull Tough Flooring was born from Hoque’s hands-on approach to craftsmanship. Originally from the UK, he began his career in sales and marketing but sought a more fulfilling path. After moving to Canada, he started in landscaping before transitioning into renovations, where he discovered a passion for hardwood flooring. Inspired by his experience in bull riding, Hoque named the company to reflect strength, durability, and resilience—qualities that define both his work and the floors his team creates."For us, it’s not just about flooring—it’s about doing things the right way, with skill, effort, and precision," said Hoque.Meet the Bull Tough TeamHailing from New Brunswick, floor sander Blake Savoie has been a key part of the team for nearly two years. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, he applies the same self-discipline and determination to his work in flooring."For me, flooring is a lot like training—it's all about consistency, precision, and pushing through the tough moments to get the best results," said Savoie. His eye for detail and dedication to craftsmanship make him an invaluable part of the Bull Tough crew.Simon Hatt, another dedicated floor sander, brings a unique background to Bull Tough Flooring. Originally from Sweden, he moved to Toronto over a decade ago and spent 10 years playing professional hockey. His experience in the sport instilled a strong sense of discipline, teamwork, and reliability—qualities that now define his approach to flooring."Whether it's hockey or flooring, success comes down to effort, commitment, and showing up ready to do the work. That’s what Bull Tough is all about," said Hatt. Relocating to Calgary a year ago with his partner, Hatt quickly became a vital member of the team. Whether on the ice or on the job, his precision and work ethic never waver.Savoie and Hatt aren’t just coworkers; they push each other to be better both on and off the job. When they’re not sanding and finishing floors, they can often be found training at the gym or engaged in a competitive game of pickleball. This shared commitment to staying active translates into their work—strong bodies, sharp focus, and the endurance to handle even the toughest jobs.What makes Bull Tough Flooring different is the people behind it. Every floor completed is a testament to the hard work, skill, and resilience of the team. Whether breathing new life into an old hardwood floor or installing something brand new, the team brings a level of dedication and precision that has defined Bull Tough Flooring since day one.About Bull Tough FlooringBull Tough Flooring is a Calgary-based hardwood flooring company specializing in refinishing, sanding, and restoring high-quality hardwood floors. Founded by Ky Hoque, the company is built on principles of durability, craftsmanship, and unwavering dedication to excellence. With thousands of successful projects and a reputation for precision, Bull Tough Flooring continues to set the standard for hardwood restoration in Calgary. https://www.bulltoughflooring.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.