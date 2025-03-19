Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Uvalde
TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the first of the 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summits will be held in Uvalde on March 27. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small business community continues to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas.”
The Governor's Small Business Summit — Uvalde brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.
Governor’s Small Business Summit — Uvalde
Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
SSGT. Willie de Leon Civic Center
340 E. Main Street
Uvalde, TX 78801
Session Topics:
- Getting Started — Small Business 101
- Financing the Future — Access to Funding for Growing Businesses
- Building Your Brand — Targeted Marketing & Social Media Techniques
Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.
Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:
April 24: Orange
May 15: Denison
May 29: Sugar Land
June 12: Hays County
June 26: Bastrop
July 10: Rockport-Fulton
July 24: Waxahachie
August 7: Pharr
August 21: Big Lake
September 11: Eagle Pass
September 25: Carthage
October 9: Dalhart
October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)
November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)
The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.