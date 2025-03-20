Spring Into the Season with Dogfish Head’s Warmer-Weather Beverages

From fruity, ready-to-drink cocktails to crisp, refreshing beers, Dogfish Head has something for every drinker to enjoy this spring and beyond

MILTON, Del., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first official day of spring calls for a toast and Dogfish Head has a boatload of delicious beverages perfect for the occasion! Best enjoyed while soaking up the sun, the following beers and cocktails are now available from coast-to-coast. Track some down using Dogfish Head’s Fish Finder.

First up is Tropical Squall, Dogfish Head’s new Imperial Golden Ale brewed with pineapple and mango. Clocking in at 9.0% ABV, this juicy refresher offers a wave of sweet, ripe pineapple and lush mango flavors, transporting the drinker to a tropical paradise with just one sip. It’s one type of squall you won’t want to miss! Available on taps and store shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans.

“As the seasons change, there’s nothing I love more than getting outside and enjoying a beer,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Whether it’s after my daily paddle board session or while out enjoying Mother Nature in coastal Delaware’s Cape Henlopen State Park, I can’t think of a better companion than one of our mighty tasty adult beverages.”

And the fruity flavors don’t stop there – Dogfish Head’s fan-favorite Festina Pêche is back! Originally released in 2007, Festina Pêche (4.5% ABV) is an uber-refreshing neo-Berliner Weiss brewed with boatloads of fresh peaches. The result is a complex and intensely tart summertime sipper with bright peach flavors and aromas.

For this year’s launch of Festina Pêche, fans will find the same beloved liquid, but all-new packaging artwork by Drew Millward. An international illustrator best known for drawing “the old-fashioned way,” Drew adds a playful twist to the beer’s label design with a “peachy beach-goer” ready to hit the waves.

Available on taps and store shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans … but that’s not all! Folks can always enjoy Festina Pêche in Dogfish Head’s newest seasonal variety pack.

Decked out in tie dye packaging, Dogfish Head’s newest seasonal variety pack is a 12pk/12oz can assortment of four warm-weather beers, including Festina Pêche. The other beers featured in the variety pack are as follows.

Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale (5.3% ABV) : A juicy pale ale created in collaboration with Grateful Dead and brewed with Kernza® perennial grains from The Land Institute, granola, and heaps of good karma.

: A juicy pale ale created in collaboration with Grateful Dead and brewed with Kernza® perennial grains from The Land Institute, granola, and heaps of good karma. 30 Minute Light IPA (4.0% ABV) : A hoppy, crisp and crushable continually hopped light IPA with just 95 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz can.

: A hoppy, crisp and crushable continually hopped light IPA with just 95 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz can. SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV): A session sour brewed with black limes, lime juice and sea salt for a citrusy-tart union that has captured the hearts of beer, wine and margarita drinkers alike.

Last, but surely not least … something special for the spirits lovers! Dogfish Head’s Vodka Cocktail Mix Pack, an 8pk/12oz can package with a bevy of four spirits-based, ready-to-drink cocktails, is getting a new flavor – the Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop. Exclusive to the Vodka Cocktail Mix Pack, the Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop (7.0% ABV) is Dogfish Head’s off-centered take on a classic lemon drop martini made with Dogfish Head vodka, zesty lemon juice and sweet blueberry juice for a bright, tangy and vibrant cocktail.

The Blueberry Citrus Lemon Drop joins the Vodka Cocktail Mix Pack alongside the following cocktails, all of which feature real fruit juice and Dogfish Head’s house-made spirits.

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : A well-balanced, light-bodied sipper with flavors of fresh-squeezed lemon and sweet berries.

: A well-balanced, light-bodied sipper with flavors of fresh-squeezed lemon and sweet berries. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : A citrusy, tart and crushable tipple with juicy orange and dried mango flavors.

: A citrusy, tart and crushable tipple with juicy orange and dried mango flavors. Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule (7.0% ABV): A creative take on a classic Moscow Mule featuring flavors of fresh, sweet passion fruit and a subtle ginger heat.

Based in coastal Delaware, Dogfish Head opened its doors as the first brewpub in the First State in 1995, with a focus on brewing beers with unique culinary ingredients. In 2002, Dogfish Head opened one of the first-ever craft distilleries, utilizing its off-centered creativity to develop an award-winning lineup of full-proof spirits and spirits-based, ready-to-drink cocktails. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

