La Vida Gardens Celebrates Dispensary Opening in Belleville, NJ with Kickoff Event

The dispensary is bringing premium cannabis, delicious food, and great deals to Belleville on Saturday, March 22

BELLEVILLE, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Vida Gardens, a premium cannabis dispensary, is officially opening its doors with a grand opening event. Attendees can expect exclusive deals, free giveaways, local food, brand pop-ups, live music, and more:

Where: La Vida Gardens, 523 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109

La Vida Gardens, 523 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Saturday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m. Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. every day

A ribbon cutting will kick off the exciting event with Belleville Mayor Michael Belham, followed by special deals all day, brand pop-ups from Illicit Gardens , and food from local favorite Agave Maria . The event will feature live beats by DJ Jack Bermeo, aka LJDJS . Additionally local influencers from across the region will be attending, including a showcase of luxury cars from Eleva8 .

“New Jersey is such an exciting market, and we’re elated to be joining the Belleville neighborhood,” said David Craig, VP of Marketing. “This event will be a great opportunity for us to begin getting to know the community and local media — we have more special events and promos planned that we know people will want to be a part of.”

For more information about La Vida Gardens’ and the grand opening event, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook . For media inquiries ahead of the event, please contact La Vida Gardens’ media contact listed below.

About Company:

Welcome to La Vida Gardens dispensary, your go-to spot for top-notch cannabis in Belleville, New Jersey. We're a local business that’s all about community, quality, and inclusivity. We believe cannabis is a game-changer for enhancing life and promoting well-being. Founded by passionate locals and community members, our mission is not just to offer premium cannabis but also to educate and empower you with all the know-how for safe and responsible enjoyment. Quality is our jam. We know you deserve only the best, so every product on our shelves is handpicked for its purity, potency, and effectiveness. From the finest flower to stellar concentrates and edibles, we’ve got you covered with top-tier goodness.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wilfred Waimiri

NisonCo Marketing

Wilfred@NisonCo.com

(978) 577-5504

Legal Disclaimer:

