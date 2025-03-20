Crunchbase Hires Ann Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales to Scale AI-Powered Market Intelligence

Proven enterprise sales leader joins Crunchbase to scale adoption of predictive intelligence and drive global revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchbase , a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements, has hired Ann Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales, reinforcing its commitment to scaling AI-powered insights and deepening customer engagement. Davis, a proven sales leader with nearly three decades of experience in high-growth SaaS businesses, joins Crunchbase as the company rapidly evolves its market position and expands its global reach.

“AI is changing the game for market intelligence, and Crunchbase is leading the charge,” said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase. “Ann’s expertise in guiding world-class sales teams and scaling revenue in data-driven industries makes her the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth. We're doubling down on AI-powered intelligence and are fortunate to bring on a leader who deeply understands our customers' needs, ensuring they can fully harness the predictive insights that set Crunchbase apart.”

Davis joins Crunchbase from Google Cloud, where she served as Head of Sales, Data Analytics, leading enterprise sales teams across the Mid-Atlantic, South, and Southeast. At Google Cloud, she spearheaded the adoption of AI and ML-powered data solutions, including Big Query and Vertex, driving significant revenue growth and helping organizations harness predictive analytics to make smarter business decisions.

Prior to Google, Davis was Vice President of Sales at Looker, where she built and managed enterprise sales teams across North America, driving customer acquisition in both greenfield markets and existing accounts. She played an instrumental role in scaling Looker’s business before its acquisition by Google Cloud.

Driving the Next Era of AI-Powered Market Intelligence

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Davis will lead Crunchbase’s global sales strategy, focusing on:

Strengthening customer relationships by aligning solutions to the evolving needs of investors, dealmakers, and business leaders

Expanding market adoption of Crunchbase’s AI-powered, predictive intelligence solution

Scaling enterprise sales to help businesses anticipate key market shifts before they happen

Driving revenue growth through a strategic sales framework designed for AI-driven market intelligence



“Crunchbase is redefining how businesses make strategic decisions, moving from providing historical data to delivering something far more valuable: real-time, predictive intelligence,” said Davis. “I’m thrilled to join at such a transformative moment for Crunchbase and the data industry and help customers unlock the full potential of AI-powered insights to drive smarter, faster decision-making.”

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements using the unique combination of live private company data, AI, and market activity from 80M+ users. It helps investors, dealmakers, and analysts be the first to find and act on opportunities. To learn more visit crunchbase.ai and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Elana Warshavsky

elana.warshavsky@modop.com

