CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® announce the 2025 Extraordinary Healer® award finalists and keynote speaker, Amy Robach

CRANBURY, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® are pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025 Extraordinary Healer® award. This award honors oncology nurses whose compassion and expertise improve the lives of their patients. The winner announcement and award presentation will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, during the Oncology Nursing Society’s Annual Congress, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Award-winning journalist and cancer awareness advocate Amy Robach will serve as the keynote speaker.

Robach’s personal battle with breast cancer transformed her into a powerful voice for early detection and cancer prevention. After her life-changing, on-air mammogram on “Good Morning America” in 2013 revealed stage II breast cancer, she shared her journey publicly while undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy—all while continuing her role as a broadcast journalist.

Her bestselling memoir “Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour” chronicles her experience with cancer and has inspired countless others facing similar challenges. A veteran television journalist who has co-anchored ABC’s “20/20” and “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” Robach has used her platform to advocate for cancer awareness, working closely with health care professionals and organizations to promote early screening and support for cancer patients, while highlighting the crucial role of oncology nurses in patient care and recovery.

“Oncology nurses are true heroes, providing not just medical care but also hope, strength, and unwavering support to patients and their families,” said Mike Hennessy, Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News. “It is an honor to celebrate these extraordinary individuals whose compassion, expertise and dedication set the highest standards in patient care. Through this award, we recognize their profound impact and tireless commitment to changing lives for the better.”

Below are the finalists for the 2025 Extraordinary Healer award.

Kathleen Coughlin, MSN, ANP-BC, BMTCN, is an Oncology nurse practitioner and clinical nursing director of the bone marrow transplant/oncology unit at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. She has been a nurse for 26 years at Tufts Medical Center, Cancer Center, and is passionate about providing care to patients and families struggling with a cancer diagnosis. Coughlin is known for her compassion, dedication and leadership. She is a strong advocate for her patients, and is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that they receive the best possible care. In addition to her clinical work, Coughlin is a mentor, educator and advocate for nurses and advanced practice providers in the Cancer Center. She is committed to helping novice nurses develop their skills, knowledge and love for Oncology nursing. Coughlin is a graduate of Fairfield University, Walden University and currently enrolled in the University of Massachusetts, Lowell for her doctorate. She is board certified in oncology nursing and bone marrow transplant nursing. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Oncology Nursing Society and the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. Coughlin is a highly respected member of the health care community. She is known for her clinical expertise, her compassion for her patients and her commitment to serving the community.

is an Oncology nurse practitioner and clinical nursing director of the bone marrow transplant/oncology unit at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. She has been a nurse for 26 years at Tufts Medical Center, Cancer Center, and is passionate about providing care to patients and families struggling with a cancer diagnosis. Coughlin is known for her compassion, dedication and leadership. She is a strong advocate for her patients, and is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that they receive the best possible care. In addition to her clinical work, Coughlin is a mentor, educator and advocate for nurses and advanced practice providers in the Cancer Center. She is committed to helping novice nurses develop their skills, knowledge and love for Oncology nursing. Coughlin is a graduate of Fairfield University, Walden University and currently enrolled in the University of Massachusetts, Lowell for her doctorate. She is board certified in oncology nursing and bone marrow transplant nursing. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Oncology Nursing Society and the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. Coughlin is a highly respected member of the health care community. She is known for her clinical expertise, her compassion for her patients and her commitment to serving the community. Matthew Mangold, BSN, RN, is a radiation oncology nurse at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. He is also the founder of the Radiating Valor, which recognizes the service of veterans who are being treated for cancer. Mangold comes from a military family and he is passionate about honoring America’s veterans. When he learned that many of the patients he sees at Fox Chase had a military background, he established the Radiating Valor to celebrate them for their service. Mangold’s gift to veterans is a handcrafted American flag made of wood. He presents the flags to veterans on their last day of treatment. Mangold is a graduate of Penn State University. He is a compassionate and dedicated nurse who is committed to providing the best possible care to his patients. He is also a strong patient advocate, not just for his patients on the genitourinary service but for all patients receiving care in the radiation department. In addition to his work in the radiation oncology unit, Mangold is working toward oncology certification and serves on two councils: the patient education committee for the hospital and the staff wellness committee which is a system council. Almost all of Mangold’s responsibilities support patient advocacy, an aspect he genuinely enjoys.

is a radiation oncology nurse at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. He is also the founder of the Radiating Valor, which recognizes the service of veterans who are being treated for cancer. Mangold comes from a military family and he is passionate about honoring America’s veterans. When he learned that many of the patients he sees at Fox Chase had a military background, he established the Radiating Valor to celebrate them for their service. Mangold’s gift to veterans is a handcrafted American flag made of wood. He presents the flags to veterans on their last day of treatment. Mangold is a graduate of Penn State University. He is a compassionate and dedicated nurse who is committed to providing the best possible care to his patients. He is also a strong patient advocate, not just for his patients on the genitourinary service but for all patients receiving care in the radiation department. In addition to his work in the radiation oncology unit, Mangold is working toward oncology certification and serves on two councils: the patient education committee for the hospital and the staff wellness committee which is a system council. Almost all of Mangold’s responsibilities support patient advocacy, an aspect he genuinely enjoys. Kaifan Zhao, AGACNP-BC, Post-Master PMHNP-BC, possesses a comprehensive educational background. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University Long Beach (2010), a Master of Science in Nursing, specializing as an Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, from the University of California Los Angeles (2015). He earned his Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certification from California State University Fresno (2024). He is currently employed within City of Hope’s supportive care medicine, providing palliative care services to cancer patients. His clinical practice encompasses inpatient visits, ambulatory consultations, and telehealth consultations, extending access to care for geographically remote and mobility-limited patient populations. Zhao has demonstrated leadership and expertise through his involvement in the Goals of Care Planning Committee and the Substance Use Referral Committee at City of Hope. He is committed to addressing system-level gaps and advocating for holistic and culturally sensitive patient care. Recognizing the specific needs of patients who speak Mandarin and Cantonese, he established a specialized clinic within supportive medicine in 2023, serving over 100 individuals to date. He is currently developing a formal infrastructure to enhance the clinic's accessibility and utilization. In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Zhao is an educator. He precepts nurse practitioner students and presents at local conferences and workshops on palliative care and cultural competency. His fluency in Mandarin enables him to provide interpretation services at City of Hope.



This event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors, and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE® delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Oncology Nursing News

Oncology Nursing News provides oncology nursing professionals with essential news, clinical insights, and coverage of key industry events. Through its quarterly magazine, live event reporting, video interviews, and expert-driven blogs, it delivers valuable content on the latest advances in cancer therapy and adverse effect management. The platform supports oncology nurses and advanced practice providers in using their expertise and empathy to communicate medical information, manage treatment regimens, and address the unique needs of patients and their families. Oncology Nursing News is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

Media Contact

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15ebae01-9825-4a4c-b034-acf91ef3dd5d

CURE Media Group and Oncology Nursing News announce the 2025 Extraordinary Healer award finalists and keynote speaker. The winner announcement and award presentation will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, during the Oncology Nursing Society’s Annual Congress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.