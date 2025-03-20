OSCE launches new Policy Briefs on Media and Information Literacy to strengthen media resilience in Kosovo

PRISHTINË/PRIŠTINA, 20 March 2025 – The OSCE Mission in Kosovo has launched a comprehensive series of policy briefs on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) aimed at addressing the growing challenges posed by misinformation, disinformation, digital manipulation, and ethical concerns in the media landscape.

Titled "Beyond Fake News: Advancing Media and Information Literacy for an Informed Society," the publication brings together six policy briefs that provide an in-depth analysis of key MIL-related issues, including artificial intelligence in education, media ethics, gender representation, and online risks.

“These policy briefs are intended to serve as a resource for policymakers, educators, media professionals, journalists, civil society organizations, and academic institutions in Kosovo, supporting efforts to develop sustainable MIL strategies and promoting a critical and responsible approach to media consumption and production,” said Pascale Roussy, Director of Democratization Department at the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.

“They highlight the importance of integrating MIL into the formal education system, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills to navigate today’s complex media environment,” she added.

The briefs emphasize the need for comprehensive teacher training programs that will enable educators to effectively incorporate MIL principles into their teaching methodologies. Addressing the role of artificial intelligence in the information space, the briefs explore how AI is shaping public discourse, the risks associated with AI-generated misinformation, and the importance of fostering AI literacy among students and educators.

Raising awareness of online risks is another critical aspect of the publication. With the rapid spread of misinformation and propaganda, media literacy is increasingly vital in helping individuals critically assess digital content and recognize manipulation techniques. The briefs discuss the role of education, regulation, and public awareness campaigns in mitigating the negative impact of false information and strengthening public trust in credible news sources.

By equipping stakeholders with evidence-based strategies and concrete policy recommendations, the Mission aims to foster a media-literate society, enhance democratic resilience, and counter the spread of misinformation in Kosovo. Through continuous engagement with policymakers, media institutions, and civil society, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo remains committed to supporting media freedom and strengthening the integrity of the information space.

The policy briefs are available here: https://www.osce.org/mission-in-kosovo/587873