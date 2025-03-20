Clermont County Senior Assistant Prosecutor to Preside on Municipal Court Bench
Katherine Terpstra
Clermont County Municipal Court will soon have a new judge on the bench.
Katherine Terpstra will begin presiding on April 7 after being appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine. She fills the empty seat left vacant by Judge Jason Nagel.
Terpstra currently serves as a Clermont County assistant prosecuting attorney. She joined the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013 after earning her juris doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. In 2019, she was promoted to senior assistant prosecuting attorney.
Terpstra is originally from Cincinnati. She is a 2010 graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish.
To retain her seat on the bench, Terpstra must run for election in November.
