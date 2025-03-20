Social Services Budget Delivers Increased Benefits and Services for Individuals, Families and Children in Need

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

The 2025-26 Budget for the Ministry of Social Services delivers $1.61 billion to priority areas that support Saskatchewan people, families and children in need. This investment represents an increase of $70.0 million, or 4.5 per cent, from the 2024-25 Budget.

"This year's budget raises monthly benefits for clients, increases funding for partners in service delivery, creates more social and supportive housing, expands programs that keep families safely together and enhances services for people with disabilities," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "These targeted investments across the ministry's wide range of programs and services support the most vulnerable people in our province to be safe, supported and able to participate in their communities."

This budget makes life more affordable for seniors, families and people with disabilities by delivering on key government commitments:

An $11.0 million investment will increase monthly income assistance benefits by two per cent for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients, starting in May 2025;

A $10.0 million investment will increase the Personal Care Home Benefit monthly income threshold by $1,000 to $3,500 a month, to help make the cost of living in a licensed personal care home more affordable for seniors;

A $500,000 investment will increase SAID earned income exemptions by $1,000, enabling clients to earn more from employment before their benefits are impacted; and

A $1.0 million grant to Food Banks of Saskatchewan fulfills government's two-year commitment to help Saskatchewan families and food banks with high food costs.

In 2025-26, community-based organizations across government will receive a three per cent increase in funding. For Social Services, this represents an increase of $14.8 million for third-party service providers who work with persons with intellectual disabilities, support at-risk children, youth and families and provide emergency shelter services. Foster care and extended family care providers will also receive a three per cent increase, with a $1.45 million investment.

This budget increases the availability of safe and appropriate housing to meet the needs of Saskatchewan individuals and families, including:

$9.2 million in new funding to start multi-year repair and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation-owned units in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert; and

$5.0 million in the Rental Development Program to partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently.

Along with commitments to create more supportive housing and increase funding to partners delivering emergency shelter services, this budget continues funding for expanded homelessness services developed through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness. Over the past two years, ministry funding has created 120 new emergency shelter spaces, 155 new supportive housing spaces, new street outreach services and an expanded income assistance mobile workforce serving clients on-site at more than 30 community-based organization locations.

"Together with our partners, our government continues to seek new approaches to support individuals experiencing homelessness," Jenson said. "We will continue to collaborate with all levels of government and Indigenous and community partners through continued funding in this year's budget."

Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable children and families continues to be a priority for the government. This year's budget provides a $1.5 million increase to support keeping families together by establishing 24/7 intensive family preservation services to two new communities and expanding the Family Respite Services Program to Regina. A $430,000 investment will develop a 12-space semi-independent living home for youth in Regina as recommended by the Youth Advisory Team to support youth to successfully transition from care into independent adult life.

This budget also increases funding to enhance and expand supports for people with disabilities.

Ten new group homes and an assessment and stabilization home are in various stages of development, supported by an additional $1.7 million capital investment. The ministry will also begin planning for a new group home for individuals requiring complex health supports;

A $9.7 million increase supports the changing needs of current clients and the delivery of new services for adults with intellectual disabilities attending day programs and living in group homes;

A $200,000 investment will expand capacity and improve infrastructure at summer respite camps that provide seasonal respite for year-round caregivers and recreational services for adults with intellectual disabilities; and

Interpreting services for the deaf and hard of hearing community will be expanded with $140,000 in new funding to the Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services for two additional interpreters.

