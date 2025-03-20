Conservation, Resilience and Economic Growth: Ministry of Environment's 2025-26 Budget

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

The Ministry of Environment's 2025-26 Budget reflects government's commitment to protecting Saskatchewan's environment while fostering economic growth and sustainability.

"Environmental stewardship and economic growth go hand in hand," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "The investments in this budget will ensure sustainable habitats for fish and wildlife, advance innovation and support the transition to a lower emission electricity grid - all while maintaining affordability and reliability."

The 2025-26 Budget includes the following key investments:

Planning for the Future

To support resilient, biologically diverse landscapes, the ministry has allocated an additional $933,000 into Saskatchewan's 20-year Habitat Management Plan (HMP). This strategy will balance development with conservation, using science-based solutions to ensure sustainable fish and wildlife habitats across the province. The HMP emphasizes maintaining biologically diverse landscapes, which aligns with the Growth Plan's focus on environmental stewardship.

In addition to the HMP, the ministry has also budgeted approximately $1.5 million for woodland caribou habitat restoration. This work will provide economic benefits to northern Saskatchewan by creating jobs and business opportunities in the areas of project planning, site preparation and restoration work. Restoring and maintaining healthy boreal forest landscapes is critical to Saskatchewan's northern resource industries and supports the Growth Plan goal of doubling the growth of the forest sector by 2030.

Ensuring Clean, Affordable Energy



The ministry remains committed to reducing emissions in the electricity sector. In 2025-26, the Clean Electricity Transition Grant has increased to nearly $175.0 million to advance the technologies and infrastructure needed to support clean electricity operating costs, including power purchase agreements and renewable power imports. This initiative helps maintain power affordability while reducing emissions.

Enhancing Resilience Through Technology and Innovation



The amount available for the second intake of the Saskatchewan Technology Fund has been doubled to $50.0 million for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This increase will provide more opportunities for industry to implement cutting-edge projects that will reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and ensure industries and jobs stay in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Technology Fund is a key component of the Output-Based Performance Standards Program, which is designed to reduce emissions while strengthening Saskatchewan's economic competitiveness and protecting jobs, families and businesses.

Supporting Recycling and Employment



Reflecting an increase in beverage container recycling, the 2025-26 Budget includes an increase of nearly $600,000 in grant payments to SARCAN, through the Beverage Container Collection and Recycling Program. SARCAN is a leader in environmental protection, job creation and economic growth through its province-wide recycling network.

