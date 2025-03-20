Families and Communities Benefit From New Investments in Budget 2025

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

Funding announced in the 2025-26 Budget will help the government deliver on commitments and expand existing programs.

The new provincial budget delivers a number of the government’s previous commitments:

A new program to fund school playgrounds will launch with $3.75 million annually. It is expected that up to 75 projects will be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in matched funding each year.

The Active Families Benefit will double. This tax credit that helps families reduce costs for children's sport and recreation activities will double from $150 to $300 per year per child, or up to $400 a year for children with a disability. The amount a family can earn to be eligible will also double from $60,000 to $120,000 annually. It is estimated that close to 69,000 Saskatchewan families will qualify for the credit in 2025.

The Community Rink Affordability Grant, which helps communities buy equipment and pay operational costs, will increase from $2,500 to $5,000 per ice surface this upcoming winter. Approximately 581 grants are provided to communities each year.

"Our government remains focused on delivering wellbeing and quality of life for everyone who calls Saskatchewan home," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These new investments in the 2025-26 Budget will deliver on our government's commitment to support strong families and vibrant communities and will help make life more affordable."

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport will also invest $15.2 million in capital projects and infrastructure upgrades in 2025-26. The projects going forward include:

A new Service Centre at Candle Lake Provincial Park;

New backcountry camping sites at Moose Mountain Provincial Park;

Boat launch and trailer parking improvements at Makwa Provincial Park and Bronson Forest Recreation Site;

Potable water distribution and treatment system upgrades at Makwa Provincial Park,

New playgrounds at Greenwater and Danielson Provincial Parks;

Road improvements in Cypress Hills and other locations;

The final phase of major water system upgrades at Narrow Hills Provincial Park;

Completion of a new service centre in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park; and

Work will also begin this year to revitalize the chalet at Moose Mountain Provincial Park, a provincial Heritage Property that is home to the park's visitor centre.

"Camping is a big part of our life in Saskatchewan," Ross said. "We love our parks and enjoy being outdoors. These projects help to create welcoming spaces and amazing experiences for visitors to our provincial parks and they are another reason people return year-after-year."

An additional $1.0 million will be provided to the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association to build new seasonal campsites at regional parks in the province. These are sites that are leased for the year and open for the entire summer season.

"There are 879 seasonal sites available in provincial parks," Ross said. "They are quite popular, and always fully booked by June each year. Adding more long-term sites in Saskatchewan regional parks will give people more options and more opportunities to enjoy an affordable vacation that lasts all summer long."

