Budget Delivers Nearly $285.0 Million for First Nations and Métis Programs and Services

The 2025-26 Budget will continue to deliver priority programs and services for communities throughout Saskatchewan with $284.9 million invested in First Nations and Métis people and organizations, an increase of $29.7 million from last year.

"Much of this investment goes directly to community-based organizations, Indigenous-led community development agencies and grassroots organizations across the province that support First Nations and Métis communities," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "Our government will remain committed to First Nations and Métis-led and focused services."

This year's budget includes an estimated $107.4 million expected in gaming payments which will be provided to the First Nations Trust, Métis Development Fund and Community Development Corporations to support Indigenous-led social and economic initiatives in communities throughout Saskatchewan. This is an increase of nearly $16.3 million dollars over the 2024-25 Budget.

Guided by Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is investing $28.3 million in labour market programming, targeting Indigenous learners to ensure they have every opportunity to benefit from the high-quality jobs being created by Saskatchewan's economy. Increases for Northern Skills training supports workforce development training in the north to address the province's growing labour demand in the natural resources sector. Workforce Development programming is designed to connect First Nations and Métis residents with employment readiness programs to prepare them for in-demand jobs.

Provincial investments continue to focus on economic reconciliation, community safety and family-focused services, including:

$23.7 million for First Nations on-reserve policing and enhanced policing (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety);

$5.5 million focused on improving education outcomes for Indigenous students (Education);

$3.8 million to First Nations and Métis community-based organizations delivering reintegration and programming supports to clients (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety); and

$1.0 million for the First Nations and Métis Consultation Participation Fund (Government Relations).

