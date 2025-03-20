Saskatchewan Making Investments to Diversify Markets and Deliver Economic Growth

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

New Incentives Drive Innovation, Growth and Competitiveness

The Ministry of Trade and Export Development's 2025-26 Budget will support Saskatchewan businesses by further diversifying markets and strengthening the economy. This budget will create opportunities and build a strong economy that protects and promotes the province and expands our export markets around the world.

The government's focus on building, connecting and growing the province's key sectors ensures Saskatchewan continues to lead the nation in economic growth, making it the best place to live, work and invest.

"We are committed to standing up for Saskatchewan and continuing to share our story across the world," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This is especially important given the uncertainty we are facing with the United States, our largest trading partner. This year's budget will continue to create jobs and opportunities for Saskatchewan families through competitive incentives for young entrepreneurs and small to medium enterprises. Supporting our businesses here at home while diversifying our markets abroad ensures we continue to build resilient and vibrant communities for years to come."

The 2025-26 Budget delivers on previous government commitments through the creation of a new Saskatchewan Young Entrepreneur Bursary and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Tax Credit.

The Saskatchewan Young Entrepreneur Bursary is an annual grant of $285,000 for a maximum of 57 bursaries distributed to support youth entrepreneurship in the province. The program will be administered by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.

The new SME Tax Credit will include a 45 per cent non-refundable tax credit for individuals or corporations who invest in the equity of an eligible Saskatchewan SME and will have an annual cap of $7.0 million.

The credit focuses on sectors such as food and beverage manufacturing, as well as machinery and transportation sectors.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to increasing trade, boosting exports and strengthening the province's international relationships. The province will continue to achieve this through its network of nine international trade and investment offices.

Saskatchewan was ranked first among the provinces for private capital investment in 2024 with an increase of nearly 17.3 per cent, with an expected additional increase of 10.1 per cent in 2025. Saskatchewan's real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion in 2023, increasing by 2.3 per cent. This ties Saskatchewan for second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

With the province's new investment attraction initiatives in the 2025-26 Budget, Saskatchewan is poised for even more success.

-30-

For more information, contact: