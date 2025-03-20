Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Frankewing Bancshares, Inc. and Bank of Hawaii
March 20, 2025
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Frankewing Bancshares, Inc. and Bank of Hawaii
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Frankewing Bancshares, Inc., Frankewing, Tennessee
Cease and Desist Order dated February 20, 2025
Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated February 24, 2025
