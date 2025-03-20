Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Frankewing Bancshares, Inc. and Bank of Hawaii

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Frankewing Bancshares, Inc., Frankewing, Tennessee

Cease and Desist Order dated February 20, 2025

Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated February 24, 2025

