Ema and MyUTI Partner to Advance Women’s Health with AI-Powered Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Women’s Health Month this March, Ema, a leader in AI-driven health technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with MyUTI, a pioneering digital health company dedicated to providing trusted, evidence-backed urinary and sexual health information.

This collaboration will leverage cutting-edge AI to empower women with personalized, accessible, and credible health insights, addressing one of the most common yet often overlooked women’s health concerns.

Every year, millions of women suffer from UTIs, with many experiencing recurrent infections that disrupt daily life. Despite the prevalence of UTIs, gaps in education, timely diagnosis, and treatment persist. The partnership between Ema and MyUTI seeks to bridge these gaps by integrating Ema’s AI-driven virtual health assistant with MyUTI’s trusted health resources, offering women seamless access to reliable health guidance and information specific to their needs.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with MyUTI in our shared mission to transform women’s health,” said Amanda Ducach, CEO and Co-founder at Ema. “By combining AI-powered insights with MyUTI’s expertise in urinary and sexual health, we are equipping women with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their well-being.”

The partnership will introduce an AI-powered interactive experience that allows users to explore their options for testing, gain greater insight into their health, and feel empowered in their care. Ema provides visitors with immediate access to evidence-backed guidance, helping them navigate their health concerns with confidence instead of feeling dismissed and stuck in a cycle of recurring infections. Through this initiative, Ema and MyUTI aim to promote early intervention, enhance patient agency, and support better health outcomes for women globally.

“Our collaboration with Ema represents a pivotal step in improving women’s access to credible and science-based health information,” said Megan Henken, CCO and Co-founder at MyUTI. “UTIs are often dismissed as minor ailments, yet they significantly impact the quality of life for millions. With AI-driven support, we can provide women with timely, science-based resources that empower them in their health journey.”

This announcement follows Ema’s continued efforts to revolutionize women’s health through AI technology, as demonstrated by its recent partnership with PatientsLikeMe. As the company expands its focus on patient-centric digital health solutions, its partnership with MyUTI marks another significant milestone in redefining how women access and manage their health information.

The new AI-powered tool will be available in March, aligning with Women’s Health Month to emphasize the importance of proactive, informed health management. To learn more, visit https://www.myuti.com/.

About Ema

Ema is an AI-driven health technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with intelligent, personalized health insights. Through innovative digital solutions, Ema aims to revolutionize the way people access and manage their health.

About MyUTI

MyUTI is a trusted digital health platform providing credible, evidence-backed urinary and sexual health information. By leveraging data and expert insights, MyUTI serves as a reliable resource for individuals seeking science-based health guidance.

