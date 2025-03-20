CCFC Business Services Inc. Raises Alarm Over Proposed Ohio Legislation Impacting Small Businesses

Blatant Attempts to Restrict Freedoms & Increase Taxes? A Call to Action Against Government Overreach

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCFC Business Services Inc., a distinguished organization known for its commitment to community awareness and advocacy, is raising the alarm over the introduction of Senate Bill 86 by the 136th Session of the Ohio Senate as well as newly proposed House Bill 160. This proposed legislation seeks to roll back current legislation and increase taxes on intoxicating hemp and drinkable cannabinoid products by prohibiting currently permitted sales by businesses that do not have a regulated dispensary license. This move could significantly impact small businesses all over Ohio as well as the individual freedoms of Ohio voters.





The Conversation Starts Here...

The bill, which aims to increase taxes, limit freedoms, create monopolies, and overturn voters' rights, has sparked concern among various stakeholders. CCFC Business Services Inc. is at the forefront of this issue, urging voters to voice their opposition to what they perceive as an overreach of government power.

"This legislation represents a significant threat to the entrepreneurial spirit and the democratic rights of Ohio's citizens," said Liam Pete Christopher, Founder of CCFC Business Services Inc. "We must stand together to protect our freedoms and ensure that our voices are heard in opposition to this bill."

CCFC Business Services Inc. emphasizes the importance of community involvement and awareness in legislative matters. The company, through its podcast, The4thC.live, continues to educate and inform the public about policies, regulations, and challenges facing small businesses and the communities they serve.

As the debate over SB 86 & HB 160 unfolds, CCFC Business Services Inc. encourages all Ohio residents to engage with their local representatives and participate in the democratic process. The company believes that active civic engagement is crucial in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of individuals and businesses alike.

For more information on how to get involved and voice opposition to SB 86 & HB 160, CCFC Business Services Inc. recommends visiting www.The4thC.live/advocacy to learn more about the bills and their implications.





"The People Have Already Spoken."

About CCFC Business Services Inc

The 4thC is a community awareness cooperative podcast that focuses on policies, regulations, challenges & rewards facing small business & the communities they serve.

Press inquiries

CCFC Business Services Inc

https://the4thc.live

Liam Pete Christopher

liampete@fundingamerica.us

(855) 788-3130

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea2bf81f-7df8-4531-ae37-db980ae91ee2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f95c499-eef7-4b40-b539-7d0924991a58

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fde34f2c-b0ef-4af1-aafe-c5bad916131f

"The People Have Already Spoken." "The People Have Already Spoken." The Conversation Starts Here... The Conversation Starts Here...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.