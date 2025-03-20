eVTOLs: The New 'Vertical' for the Composites Industry (2025 Edition) - Stratview Research Launches Updated Edition of Its Popular Thought Leadership Report

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading global business consulting firm specialising in mobility and composites consulting, has released the highly anticipated 2025 edition of its popular thought leadership report, “eVTOLs: The New ‘Vertical’ for the Composites Industry.” Published on its insights platform — Composights, this latest edition reflects the dynamic shifts in the eVTOL industry since the original 2022 release, offering stakeholders in the eVTOL and composites industries a comprehensive resource to navigate the evolving landscape of urban air mobility.









A Comprehensive Look at the eVTOL Revolution:

The report is a culmination of expert insights from over 20 industry experts, including eVTOL manufacturers, composite part producers, and material suppliers. It also features an in-depth analysis of more than 1,000 eVTOL programs worldwide, offering a detailed examination of the industry’s growth drivers, challenges, and future potential. Key questions addressed in the report include:

When will eVTOLs receive approval for commercial flights, outside of China?

How many eVTOLs are projected to be in operation over the next five years?

What will be the derived demand for composites due to the eVTOL industry?

Beyond these critical questions, the report explores factors such as the current investment landscape in the industry and the financial difficulties faced by some OEMs, potential market consolidation into a few companies, while also addressing broader societal challenges like urban congestion and pollution that are accelerating the adoption of eVTOLs. It also provides the market’s projected evolution through 2035.





Composites: Powering the Future of eVTOLs

A standout feature of the report is its focus on the role of composites in eVTOL manufacturing. Known for their lightweight and high-strength properties, composites are revolutionizing the design and performance of eVTOLs. The report identifies specific components that can be constructed from composites, the manufacturing processes involved, and the materials best suited for each application. This section provides exclusive insights like the composite market forecast and its segmentation by application, component type, geographical regions, and much more.



Challenges and Pathways to Success:

While the eVTOL industry is brimming with potential, it faces significant challenges. The report highlights hurdles such as regulatory approvals, security concerns, community acceptance, production capacity shortages, and the development of urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure. It also provides expert recommendations on how the industry can address these challenges to ensure a seamless transition to widespread eVTOL adoption.



Key Findings From The Report:

The global eVTOL market is expected to reach nearly $1.16 billion by 2035.

Approximately 4,800 eVTOLs are projected to be operational worldwide by 2035.

Investments in the eVTOL industry have already surpassed $15 billion as of January 2025.

Demand for composite materials from the eVTOL industry is anticipated to exceed 1 million pounds by 2035.

China has emerged as the leader in eVTOL adoption, driven by rapid regulatory approvals and commercial deployments. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to maintain their dominance, with the U.S. poised to become the second-largest adopter after China.

The complete report is available for free on Composights, an online platform offering complimentary access to thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report summaries, and more for the composites and related industries, valued at $20,000 annually.



