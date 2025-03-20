Rocket Lawyer Announces Retirement of Founder and CEO Charley Moore

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the affordable and accessible legal services platform, today announced that Founder and CEO Charley Moore has retired from the company following nearly two decades of leadership. Rocket Lawyer’s Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Paul Hollerbach, who joined the company in 2012, as interim CEO.

Charley founded Rocket Lawyer in 2008 to fulfill the mission of providing affordable and simple legal services to everyone. In the 16+ years since, under his successful leadership, the company has grown into one of the largest global legaltech platforms, helping millions of small businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need at a price they can afford.

“From day one, we dedicated ourselves to helping people overcome the often insurmountable cost of the traditional legal system,” said Moore. “I am deeply appreciative of the customers who count on Rocket Lawyer and the team who have devoted so much of their careers to making access to money less determinative of access to justice. Justice Ginsburg once spoke of her most fervent wish. Mine continues to be realizing a vision of technology as a democratizing force. After many gratifying years, the time has come for my journey to take a new path, and I look forward to watching Rocket Lawyer keep flying.”

Also announced today, Paul Hollerbach and Jeff Wheeler are joining the Board of Directors. Existing directors David Flannery, Brendan Renehan, Issac Vaughn, and David Drummond will continue to serve on the Board, providing continuity and strategic direction.

“On behalf of the entire Rocket Lawyer community, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Charley for everything he’s done to help build the company into what it is today, and we wish him well moving forward,” said David Flannery, President of Vista Credit Partners, on behalf of Rocket Lawyer’s Board. “As we transition into this next chapter, the company is well positioned for continued success in its mission to serve the everyday legal needs of ordinary people. Rocket Lawyer has a strong growth strategy in place, and we have complete confidence in Paul and the management team to deliver.”

