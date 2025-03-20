Global Down Syndrome Foundation Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day in Denver, NYC, Australia, Uganda & Italy

GLOBAL’s WDSD Campaign Aims to Raise $25,000 for Life-Saving & Transformative Research & Medical Care

DENVER, SYDNEY, KAMPALA, NYC, GENOVA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced their World Down Syndrome Day celebrations in Denver, New York City, Australia, Uganda, and Italy. The foundation, which provides evidence-based, free medical care guidelines for children and adults with Down syndrome, aims to raise $25,000 for their World Down Syndrome Campaign. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to life-saving and transformative research and medical care for patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries.

As World Down Syndrome Day approaches on March 21st (signifying that people with Down syndrome have 3 copies of chromosome 21), GLOBAL is gearing up for several celebrations and impactful initiatives around the world:

Denver, USA – World Down Syndrome Day EPIC Dance Party

Over 200 people and local celebrities have already signed up for GLOBAL’s Friday, March 21 st event at the fabulous Cherry Creek Shopping Center with additional sponsorships from Kona Grill, Developmental Pathways, and Ricki & Dave Rest; Register and donate today HERE

event at the fabulous Cherry Creek Shopping Center with additional sponsorships from Kona Grill, Developmental Pathways, and Ricki & Dave Rest; Thanks to GLOBAL’s amazing friends at Kroenke Sports Charities who are lighting up Ball Arena blue & yellow in the morning

Sydney, Australia – Down Syndrome Symposium Australia

Featuring GLOBAL/Crnic Institute Director Dr. Joaquín Espinosa and GLOBAL Adult Guideline Author Dr. Dennis McGuire

Supported by GLOBAL, Down Syndrome Institute, Siblings Australia, The Hon. Dr. Mike Freelander MP and more

Saturday March 22nd – Sunday March 23rd at Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Syndey CBP 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – FREE & Open to the Public!

New York City, USA – United Nations Conference “Increasing Support Systems for Families & Their Children with Down Syndrome”

Featuring GLOBAL/Crnic Institute Researcher Deborah Fidler, PhD, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Colorado State University; Other speakers include Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, GiGi Gianni and Nancy Gianni, Misty Coy Snyder

Thursday, March 20th 11:30 – 12:45 PM, General Assembly Building Conference Room 3 – FREE & Open to the Public

Genova, Italy - “No Decision Without US” CoorDown Video

Featuring GLOBAL International Spokesperson Caterina Scorsone & talented Self-Advocates

GLOBAL is proud to support this important video created by CoorDown in Italy

Denver, USA –Important World Down Syndrome Day Video from GLOBAL

Featuring Self-Advocates from Around the World

Kampala, Uganda – World Down Syndrome Day Awareness Events

Featuring an Awareness March in the city, an exhibit for people with DS to share their skills (dance, pottery, baking, arts), and a Resource fair to support families

GLOBAL and the Global Livingston Institute are working with local Down syndrome and intellectual disability NGOs to organize these fun and inspiring events

“We are so honored to be a part of World Down Syndrome Day initiatives in Denver, NYC, Australia, Italy, and Uganda this year,” says GLOBAL President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten. “We are now actively working in 10 countries translating and distributing our Prenatal & Newborn Pamphlet, GLOBAL Adult Guideline, and other important resources at no cost to hundreds of thousands of people with Down syndrome and their families. We could not do this without our wonderful in-country collaborators, the leaders on our GLOBAL Membership Advisory Board , and our affiliates, families and champions. Everyone at GLOBAL works so hard, and it is lovely to have a day where everyone can just celebrate our progress and the awesome people with Down syndrome we serve!”

World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st or “3-21” signifying the fact that people with Down syndrome are born with 3 (three) copies of chromosome 21 instead of 2 (two). World Down Syndrome Day was promulgated by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated in 190 countries.



To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and World Down Syndrome Day, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org/world-down-syndrome-day-month.

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome, YouTube: @GlobaldownsyndromeOrg, LinkedIn: @global-down-syndrome-foundation).

Anca Call Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 320-3832 acall@globaldownsyndrome.org Sarah Learn Global Down Syndrome Foundation (303) 598-0916 slearn@globaldownsyndrome.org

