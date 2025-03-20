Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a temporary restraining order against Maria Margarita Rojas and her network of Houston-area clinics for unlawfully providing abortions and illegally practicing medicine without a license.

“This is a critical win in our fight to uphold Texas law, protect the unborn, and protect all Texans from dangerous clinics practicing medicine without a license. Rojas and her network of illegal clinics operated with blatant disregard for the law, putting people’s lives at risk,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to pursue justice against those who seek to endanger Texans and violate the sanctity of life in Texas.”

On March 17, Attorney General Paxton announced the arrest of Rojas for providing unlawful abortions and illegally operating a network of clinics by employing unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as medical professionals. The Healthcare Program Enforcement Division immediately filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent the clinics from continuing to operate illegally. Attorney General Paxton also arrested two other employees who conspired with Rojas to run the clinics.

Now, a Texas district court judge has granted the temporary restraining order, preventing any of the clinics from providing any medical services or abortions. The order effectively closes Rojas’s facilities including Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring.

