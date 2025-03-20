Galileo Tops Javelin’s 2025 Digital Issuance Provider Scorecard; Thales and FIS Named Overall Leaders

Digital issuance is a top priority, with 50% of issuers expanding capabilities to meet growing demand

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research today released its inaugural Digital Issuance Provider Scorecard, highlighting digital issuance of debit cards as a key differentiator that helps financial institutions stay ahead and meet rising consumer demand for seamless digital payments. The scorecard evaluates and ranks eight digital issuance vendors' products based on 25 criteria across Features & Functionality, Technology, and Customer Support—critical factors in digital issuance success.

“Consumers are increasingly making debit payments without a physical card, pushing demand for digital issuance higher than ever," said Elisa Tavilla, Director of the Debit Payments Practice at Javelin. "With 52% of consumers using debit cards and 54% using credit cards in mobile wallets, issuers must prioritize seamless digital issuance to keep pace with evolving payment preferences and remain top-of-wallet.”

Galileo’s Digital First product claimed the top spot in Javelin’s scorecard, recognized for its flexibility, security, and scalability in driving innovation across payments and financial services. Thales and FIS ranked as Overall Leaders, standing out for their dynamic digital issuance capabilities, including robust security, seamless integration, and broad functionality.

With 50% of issuers planning to expand digital issuance capabilities, the technology is increasingly a competitive necessity. Digital issuance reduces friction in account setup and card replacement, ensuring customers can access new credentials instantly. It also helps issuers retain transactions by preventing delays that could lead consumers to switch payment methods. Many financial institutions support digital provisioning, allowing customers to add their cards to Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other mobile wallets immediately.

As digital payments become the norm, financial institutions must invest in digital issuance to differentiate themselves and meet customer expectations. "Success depends on finding the right partners—those that continuously innovate and offer flexible, secure, and scalable solutions backed by strong customer support," said Tavilla.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of the Escalent Group, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com.

