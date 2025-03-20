AVVIAN ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT EP: A GLOBAL SOUND FOR A CONNECTED WORLD

Avvian EP

Breakthrough International Collaboration Delivers a Sonic Masterpiece with Standout Singles ‘Breakdown’ and ‘Always Have A Place In My Arms’

Avvian is the sound of a connected world—six cities, three continents, one voice. This EP is just the beginning.” — Avvian

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging from a fusion of cultures, continents, and cutting-edge soundscapes, Avvian is set to redefine modern rock with the release of their debut Avvian EP. This electrifying four-track collection is an immersive journey through dynamic melodies, soaring anthems, and heartfelt lyricism, marking Avvian as a must-hear act for 2025.A Global Phenomenon: Who is Avvian?Releasing their debut EP in 2025, Avvian is not just a band—it’s a worldwide movement. Formed through the synergy of six cities across three continents, Avvian encapsulates the interconnected world of today’s music industry. Bringing together talents from Phoenix (US), London (GB), Melbourne (AU), Dublin (IE), Berlin (DE), and the broader UK, the group blends diverse influences into a seamless, genre-defying sound.Individually, Avvian’s members have garnered millions of streams, played world-renowned venues, and performed at major festivals. Their resumes include collaborations with GrammyAward-winning producers and support slots for Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Kate Bush, and more. Now, as a unified force, Avvian is prepared to make an indelible mark on the global music scene.Introducing the Avvian EP: A Fresh Take on Rock & Alternative RockReleased in January 2025, the Avvian EP is a testament to the band’s genre-bending prowess. The four-track collection features:• Breakdown• Now• Always Have A Place In My Arms• Always Have A Place In My Arms (Extended Version)These songs masterfully weave together anthemic rock, cinematic soundscapes, and heartfelt storytelling, reminiscent of industry powerhouses like The Killers, Kings of Leon, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Arctic Monkeys.Production & Lineup• Executive Producer: Daniel Holbert (Phoenix, United States)• Producer: Jedidiah Allcock (London, England)Band Members & Instrumentalists:• Lead Singer: Mark Pearl (Melbourne, Australia)• Guitar & Vocals: David Hilliard (Dublin, Ireland)• Guitar: Daniel Holbert (Phoenix, United States)• Bass & Vocals: Matthieu Brismontier (Berlin, Germany)• Drums: Jamie Parks (London, England)Standout Singles: ‘Breakdown’ & ‘Always Have A Place In My Arms’‘Breakdown’ emerges as a high-energy anthem with explosive instrumentation and emotionally charged lyrics, making it a natural fit for rock radio and festival stages. Meanwhile, ‘Always Have A Place In My Arms’ delivers an evocative, soaring ballad that showcases Avvian’s signature balance of intimacy and grandeur—perfect for film and TV sync licensing opportunities.Why Media, Playlists & Sync Licensing Should Take NoteAvvian is poised for massive industry impact. With radio-ready hooks, cinematic appeal for film and TV placements, and an international presence, the Avvian EP is an essential listen for 2025. The band’s sound is tailored for alt-rock playlists, national radio rotation, and major sync placements, making it an attractive pick for music supervisors, playlist curators, and media professionals.“Avvian is the sound of a connected world—six cities, three continents, one voice. This EP is just the beginning.” – AvvianListen & ConnectThe Avvian EP is available on all major streaming platforms. Industry professionals, music journalists, and playlist curators can access press assets, interviews, and exclusive previews via the band’s Electronic Press Kit (EPK).• Listen to Avvian EP: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/avvian/avvian • Press & Media Inquiries: Dan Holbert, +1.602.790.4304, holbertentertainment@gmail.com• Electronic Press Kit (EPK): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1itXiG6_hT2sCRmU5c6GoymTy7S2iiAYw?usp=drive_link • Follow Avvian:o X: https://x.com/avvianonx o Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avvianig o Facebook: https://facebook.com/avvianfb o YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Avvianytc o TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@avviantiktok About AvvianWith a foundation built on international collaboration and boundary-pushing artistry, Avvian represents a new era of alternative rock. Blending anthemic energy, cinematic soundscapes, and deep emotional resonance, the band is set to captivate audiences worldwide.For press inquiries, interview requests, or promotional opportunities, please contact Dan Holbert at Tel: 602-790-4304 or holbertentertainment@gmail.com.________________________________________Press & Media Professionals:Don’t miss out on one of 2025’s most exciting alternative rock debuts. Feature Avvian, add them to your playlists, book them for your next festival, and witness a global sound in the making.________________________________________ #AlternativeRock #SyncReady #MusicIndustry #PressRelease

