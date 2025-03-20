SEDA Experts Expands its Financial Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering Expertise

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Brian Dilley joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Brian Dilley joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Brian brings deep experience to some of our most important practices,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Brian is an Economic Crime Prevention expert, with over 25 years of experience working at banks, regulators, and consultancies. He has managed and advised on fraud and anti-money laundering prevention, sanctions, and anti-bribery compliance, most recently serving as the Group Director of Economic Crime Prevention at Lloyds Banking Group. Mr. Dilley is currently working in a variety of consulting roles at banks and regulators.

During his 8 years at Lloyds Banking Group, Brian successfully integrated fraud and financial crime prevention and represented the banking industry on numerous industry forums. He chaired the inaugural UK Finance Economic Crime Product & Service Board, led the banking industry’s input into the development of the Contingent Reimbursement Model Code for APP scam reimbursement, and was nominated as the lead for the banking industry on fraud prevention, regularly meeting with UK Government Ministers.

Mr. Dilley also chaired the inaugural Advisory Board of the North East Business Resilience Centre, a police-led Cyber Resilience Centre that helps small businesses protect themselves from fraud and cybercrime, for which he received a police commendation. Additionally, he was a Director and Board Member of Stop Scams UK, a collaboration between banks, telcos, social media, and Big Tech to stop scams at the source. Brian also gave evidence to the Public Accounts Committee and a House of Lords inquiry on fraud prevention.

During two spells at KPMG, Brian managed major fraud investigations, including one of the largest UK civil fraud trials, which involved significant worldwide asset tracing, disclosure applications, and criminal trials. He also prepared expert reports related to the financial crisis and the processes in banks to prevent and detect fraud and financial crime. Brian was the Global Head of AML Services during his second period at KPMG as a partner in the Financial Services Forensic practice.

In his 4 years at the Financial Services Authority, Brian led the development of the UK AML regime and was responsible for the first disciplinary cases related to anti-money laundering.

Mr. Dilley also spent 4 years at UBS, where he became Global Head of AML Compliance for the Investment Bank. Brian is a Chartered Accountant.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

