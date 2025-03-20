Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Archer-Daniels-Midland caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) that the Nutrition segment’s financial reporting and accounting practices did not provide investors with an accurate impression of ADM’s performance and future prospects, including reported operating profits; (2) that the Nutrition segment’s accounting practices created a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and adverse impacts to ADM’s business; and (3) that, based on the foregoing, the Company lacked a reasonable basis for its positive statements about ADM’s Nutrition segment and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

If you currently own ADM and purchased prior to April 30, 2020 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.