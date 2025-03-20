Breezeline Extends Fiber Internet to Homes and Businesses in Eight Virginia Communities

Breezeline to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with exceptional speeds

BOWLING GREEN, VA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider, will deploy fiber-to-the-home internet reaching homes and businesses in Virginia communities.

The fiber expansion will reach Bowling Green, Caroline, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Northumberland, Tappahannock, and Warsaw.

Breezeline is continuously investing in the latest technologies in order to meet strong growth in internet data usage, and to deliver faster speeds and enhanced reliability to consumers. High-speed internet provides economic benefits to local communities by drawing employers and spurring business innovation, increasing job growth and productivity, and allowing community members to easily engage in online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and cloud computing.

“Breezeline fiber internet delivers a powerful connected experience,” said David Hennessey, region director of operations for Breezeline. “Our direct fiber connection to the home or business delivers speeds with exceptional capacity and reliability, which is essential for meeting the online needs of today’s households and for meeting future demand.”

“We are excited that Breezeline is making advanced FTTH technology available to citizens and businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Ray LaMura, president of the Broadband Association of Virginia. “The Breezeline investment in state-of-the-art fiber internet will bring lasting benefits to these communities.”

Current Breezeline customers will be able to transition easily to the new fiber platform with free installation.

For more information and to check on the availability of fiber internet, visit Breezeline.com.

###

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates. Breezeline is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA), which also operates in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name.







Claudja Joseph Director, Communications Cogeco Inc. 514 764-4600 media@breezeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.