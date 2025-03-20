Gilbert Family Foundation Doubles Scholarship Commitment to $2 Million in Support of Detroit Students Attending College for Creative Studies

Two CCS students from Detroit will be awarded $50,000 scholarships annually, distributed over four years. Gilbert Family Foundation also announced scholarship support for pre-college summer workshops and completion scholarships aimed at retaining students.

Detroit, MI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbert Family Foundation and College for Creative Studies (CCS) today announced a new $1 million grant to expand the Gilbert Family Foundation Endowed Scholarship. This new funding is in addition to the $1 million committed by the Foundation in 2023, bringing the total endowment to $2 million.

In Fall 2024, the Gilbert Family Foundation Endowed Scholarship provided support for one CCS undergraduate student. Moving forward, the fund will provide two scholarships each year, covering four years of tuition for two selected students from Detroit. To qualify, recipients must reside in Detroit, be a graduate of a Detroit-area high school and demonstrate financial need, as determined by the CCS Office of Financial Aid.

“Detroit has a long history of leading the world through art, design and innovation,” said Laura Grannemann, Executive Director of the Gilbert Family Foundation. “Expanding this scholarship offers more talented students in Detroit access to the resources and opportunities needed to pursue an artistic career. These students are the next generation of creative leaders who will shape the future of Detroit’s art and design community.”

This scholarship does more than cover educational costs; it gives students the stability they need to focus on their education and artistic growth. Without financial stress, they can develop their skills, explore new creative opportunities and contribute to Detroit’s vibrant arts scene.

“This scholarship means a lot to me. It’s given me a chance to get out there in the art world and continue creating,” said Chris Romero Hernandez, GFF Scholar ’25. “It’s been my heart’s desire to work as an artist. I don’t know how to express my genuine gratitude and thanks to Gilbert Family Foundation. This scholarship means I have the chance to study and train in my craft to one day make my dreams come true.”

In addition to the endowed scholarships, Gilbert Family Foundation has also committed $50,000 for 12 pre-college scholarships in the summer of 2025, as well as $25,000 for completion scholarships to support the retention of enrolled juniors and seniors from Detroit. This comprehensive support aims to address the specific barriers Detroit students face when pursuing careers in the arts, particularly concerning financial access and early exposure.

Gilbert Family Foundation’s continued support aligns with CCS’s mission to create accessible and transformative educational experiences for students from our community.

###

About College for Creative Studies

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

About The Gilbert Family Foundation

Gilbert Family Foundation is a private nonprofit foundation founded by Jennifer and Dan Gilbert to accelerate a cure for neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and build economic opportunity in the city of Detroit. The Gilbert Family Foundation supports groundbreaking, cutting-edge research in hopes of eradicating NF1, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves anywhere in the body. Additionally, the Foundation supports the economic stability and mobility of residents in Detroit by investing in wealth-building opportunities and breaking down systemic barriers.

For more information on the Gilbert Family Foundation, please visit gilbertfamilyfoundation.org .

Attachment

Stacy Hutchcraft College for Creative Studies 3136647914 shutchcraft@ccsdetroit.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.