World Education Services Announces Kamal Bhattacharya as the Newest Member of Its Board

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Kamal Bhattacharya to its Board of Trustees.

Trained as a theoretical physicist, Bhattacharya has enjoyed a notable career spanning industry and academia. He is currently Vice Rector for Research & Transfer and a professor of computer science at IU International University of Applied Sciences. In addition, he co-founded and serves as Chief Technology Officer of Future, a company supporting individuals seeking to make sustainable, climate-smart choices as consumers.

“Dr. Bhattacharya’s appointment to our Board of Trustees is a reflection of how far we’ve come in our technology transformation in the past five years,” said Sidney Hargro, chair of the WES Board of Trustees. “His expertise and vast experience in both the private sector and higher education make him an outstanding addition to the Board. I’m excited to collaborate with him in this new role.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Bhattacharya to the WES Board of Trustees,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. “We are honored to have Dr. Bhattacharya bring to the Board his extensive background in higher education, industry, and technology, as well as his commitment to innovation in service of social and economic progress. We are grateful for the wisdom, leadership, and acumen he will bring in support of our mission to help people thrive anywhere.”

Prior to his appointment at IU International University and to launching Future, Bhattacharya co-founded Advancity, an education technology company, and served as Chief Innovation Officer at Safaricom PLC, Kenya’s leading telecommunications company. He has been a commissioner of the Pathways for Prosperity platform; Kenya’s country manager for the International Growth Centre; CEO of the iHub in Nairobi; and Vice President at IBM Research and Director of IBM Research – Africa, where he led initiatives to address key challenges in the region through technological innovation.

“It is an honor to join WES’ Board of Trustees,” said Bhattacharya. “WES is a dynamic, trailblazing social enterprise. As a cross-sectoral leader, I value institutions that use innovative models and work at the intersection of global trends to improve lives. WES’ commitment to inclusion for international students, immigrants, and refugees is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its unique model for impact as it looks to its future.”

About WES

Founded in 1974, WES is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

For more information, contact Jessica Cheng, Enterprise Communications Manager, World Education Services. T: +1.437.886.8325. E: jcheng@wes.org.

