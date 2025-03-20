PRA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of ProAssurance Corporation to The Doctors Companies

MONSEY, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) (“ProAssurance”) to The Doctors Companies (“TDC”) for $25.00 per share in cash.

Why is there an investigation?

On March 19, 2025, after the markets closed, ProAssurance announced that it had agreed to be sold to TDC for $25.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the ProAssurance Board of Directors acted in the best interests of ProAssurance shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to ProAssurance shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

