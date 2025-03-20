Konica Minolta Supports Long-time Partner in Recovery Following Hurricane Milton

Gets Andrick & Associates Back Up and Running Quickly on AccurioJet KM-1

Ramsey, NJ, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) demonstrated its commitment to customer success by supporting its longstanding partner, Andrick & Associates, after Hurricane Milton struck Sarasota, Florida in early October. The Category 3 storm caused widespread destruction and severe operational challenges for businesses in the region, occurring less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

Andrick & Associates is a family-owned printing and mailing business serving Southwest Florida for more than 40 years. The company sustained extensive damage to its facility, including the loss of most of its roof. Key production equipment was exposed to severe water intrusion, including its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Press, during the height of its busiest season.

“Natural disasters can disrupt businesses in unimaginable ways, and the aftermath can be overwhelming,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “Konica Minolta's solid commitment to our customers highlights the strength of true collaboration, especially during times of crisis. Our goal is to stand by our clients, helping them recover quickly and return to serving their customers with minimal disruption. I am incredibly proud of the rapid response, expertise and dedication demonstrated by my team in supporting Andrick & Associates through their recovery efforts.”

Under the leadership of Konica Minolta’s Ashley Gorfine, Vice President of North America IP & PP, and Anthony Moneghini, Senior Director, Customer Support, the Industrial Print team took swift action to help Andrick & Associates recover and resume operations. Within days of the storm, Konica Minolta’s technicians were on site to assess the damage. Despite Andrick & Associates’ prompt efforts to secure and repair its facility, the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Press, a cornerstone of its business, was declared a total loss. Recognizing the urgency, the Konica Minolta team immediately committed to providing a replacement press to ensure Andrick & Associates could quickly return to full operations.

In collaboration with Andrick & Associates’ insurance provider, Konica Minolta expedited the delivery and installation of a new AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Press. By early December – less than 60 days after Hurricane Milton – Andrick & Associates was back online, leveraging the advanced capabilities of its new press and continuing to deliver high-quality, variable data printing and mailing services to their customers.

“The leadership and commitment from the Konica Minolta team from the top down was immediate and impressive,” said Mark Esbeck, President, Andrick & Associates. “At every step, Konica Minolta was available to help our company and team get back into operation. This allowed Andrick & Associates to utilize its other machines and outside vendors to continue serving clients in the interim.”

Since adopting the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Press in 2017, Andrick & Associates has partnered closely with Konica Minolta to optimize their production capabilities and serve clients with innovative solutions. This longstanding relationship proved invaluable during the recovery process.

“Hurricane recovery for a business like ours is not a quick or easy process,” added Esbeck. “Everything stops, some activities cannot restart due to storm damage, new solutions must be employed and cash flow management becomes challenging. Konica Minolta’s help made all of this easier to manage. Andrick & Associates is sincerely appreciative of their support!”

As Andrick & Associates continues to serve its clients with the advanced capabilities of the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Press, the partnership stands as a testament to the resilience and mutual trust that defines this alliance.

