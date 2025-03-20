Global Endoscopic Closure Systems Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Surpass USD 1,027.5 Million by 2035 expanding at 6.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. endoscopic closure market is set for 6.0% CAGR (2025-2035), driven by tech advances, insurance support, and rising GI cases. Minimally invasive methods and elderly care needs further boost demand. CooperSurgical Inc., US Endoscopy, Life Partners Europe, and Ovesco Endoscopy AG are some prominent endoscopic closure systems market manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endoscopic closure systems market is witnessing a significant expansion, driven by increasing incidences of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions requiring effective closure solutions. The market, which generated approximately USD 513.2 million in revenue in 2024, is forecasted to reach USD 542.0 million by 2025, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. By 2035, the market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 1,027.5 million, reflecting the growing adoption of minimally invasive treatment methods worldwide.

Market Growth Driven by Rising GI Diagnoses and Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions, including ulcers, fistulas, and perforations, has intensified the need for reliable closure techniques. Traditional surgical interventions, while effective, often lead to longer hospital stays and heightened risks of infection and bleeding. Consequently, physicians and surgeons are progressively turning toward endoscopic closure systems to enhance procedural efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

Endoscopic closure devices, including clips, sutures, and hemostatic agents, have become indispensable tools in modern gastrointestinal procedures. Their ability to minimize procedural risks, shorten hospital stays, and ensure rapid patient recovery has fueled their adoption across healthcare settings. As a result, the market is experiencing sustained demand, particularly in developed regions where healthcare infrastructure is well-established.

Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Endoscopic Closure Systems

The evolution of endoscopic closure devices has led to enhanced precision, safety, and user-friendliness. Advancements such as bioabsorbable sutures, computer-aided imaging, and robotic-assisted endoscopy are transforming how closure procedures are performed. These innovations not only improve procedural accuracy but also contribute to better patient outcomes, thereby increasing confidence among healthcare providers.

Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in endoscopic technologies is set to redefine the market landscape. AI-assisted endoscopic systems are being developed to detect lesions with greater accuracy, optimize closure placement, and facilitate real-time decision-making for physicians. Such advancements are expected to drive further adoption and expand the market potential.

Outpatient Endoscopy on the Rise: Reducing Healthcare Burden

The growth of outpatient endoscopic procedures has significantly contributed to market expansion. With an increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques, healthcare providers are transitioning toward outpatient care to reduce hospital congestion and optimize resource utilization. Endoscopic closure systems play a pivotal role in enabling safe and efficient outpatient treatments, allowing patients to recover swiftly without prolonged hospital stays.

The ability of endoscopic closure devices to facilitate same-day procedures has also gained traction among patients, who prefer minimally invasive interventions over traditional open surgeries. This trend is expected to sustain market growth, particularly in regions with an aging population and rising healthcare expenditures.





Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Endoscopic Closure Systems Market Growth?

Rising Prevalence of Endoscopic Procedures to Accelerate Market Growth

Increasing need and interest for the development of dedicated devices and techniques that enable the endoscopic closure of small GI perforations and increasing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures are the primary factors driving the growth of the global endoscopic closure systems market.

A number of endoscopic closure systems are being developed and tested in animal models e.g. Bio-absorbable plugs being developed by W.L. Gore and Associates, Mucosal clips being developed by Boston Scientific Inc., End loops under development by Olympus Corporation, etc. among others.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and stomach cancer around the world is expected to have a significant impact on the market. The market is predicted to see significant expansion due to the growing elderly population.

Endoscopic surgery is gaining traction as it uses advanced technology to reach internal organs with help of small incisions resulting in less pain, and quick recovery as compared to the traditional methods of surgery. These factors are likely to drive the demand for the endoscopic closure systems.

Which Factors Are Restraining Demand for Endoscopic Closure System Market?

Lack of Skilled Professional for Endoscopic Closure System Restraining Market Growth

Although the endoscopic closure systems market has numerous end-uses, there are numerous obstacles that likely pose a challenge to market growth. Market expansion is being hampered by a lack of skilled professionals with expertise in operating endoscopic procedures.

The market for endoscopic closure will be hindered by high costs, the risk of infection, and stringent rules and regulations imposed by numerous government organizations.

Key Takeaways

Advanced endoscopic closure technologies are widely covered by insurance, leading to high patient volumes in GI and bariatric procedures. The U.S. market is driven by increased GI disorder prevalence, evolving endoscopic innovations, and a preference for minimally invasive treatments. CAGR (2025–2035): 6.0%

Germany Precision medicine and technological advancements in minimally invasive endoscopic approaches fuel market growth. Cost-effective, reusable surgical instruments are gaining traction due to sustainability initiatives. CAGR (2025–2035): 5.4%

India Increased healthcare investments, government initiatives, and cost-effective treatment options are driving the demand for advanced endoscopic procedures. Medical tourism is also boosting market expansion. CAGR (2025–2035): 6.3%

China AI-driven endoscopic procedures, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting surgical advancements are accelerating market adoption. Local manufacturers are introducing cost-effective solutions. CAGR (2025–2035): 6.2%

Brazil The country's growing healthcare sector, public-private investments, and government programs promoting early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments are enhancing endoscopic care accessibility. CAGR (2025–2035): 5.8%





"As the healthcare sector moves toward minimally invasive treatments, the demand for endoscopic closure systems is expected to rise significantly. Continuous R&D efforts aimed at improving safety, usability, and efficiency will drive innovation in the market. Medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers stand to benefit from this shift, as new technologies pave the way for enhanced patient care and streamlined clinical workflows," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.





Will the Asia Pacific emerge as an Attractive Endoscopic Closure Systems Market?

Growing Demand for High–Quality Treatment in The Region to Boost the Growth of the Endoscopic Closure System Market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate in the endoscopic closure system market over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness, growing prevalence of GI tract diseases, and increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to propel the market in these regions during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for high-quality treatment, the popularity of endoscopy devices, and technological advancements are the factors driving the market in these regions. Also, the Surge in health care expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies boost the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific

Moreover, the rise in investment by government organizations in the healthcare sector is also accelerating the endoscopic closure system market growth. The market in China is projected to rise attributed to the widespread adoption of endoscopy, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The endoscopic closure systems market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and cutting-edge advancements in endoscopic technology. The rising number of gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures is further accelerating innovation in suturing devices, clip-based closure systems, and bioabsorbable materials.

Both established medical device companies and new market entrants are competing to develop the most effective and user-friendly solutions. This competitive environment is fueling continuous advancements in patient care, making procedures safer, more efficient, and less invasive.

Key Market Players

CooperSurgical Inc.

USA Endoscopy

Life Partners Europe

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)

Steris

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

CONMED Corporation

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Key Segments Profiled in the Endoscopic Closure System Industry Survey

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market by Product Type:

Endoscopic clips/Endoclips (Over-the-scope Clips)

Overstitch endoscopic suturing system

Cardiac septal defect occluders

Endoscopic vacuum-assisted closure systems

Others



Endoscopic Closure Systems Market by End-user:

Endoscopic Closure Systems for Hospitals

Endoscopic Closure Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market by Region:

North America Endoscopic Closure Systems Market

Latin America Endoscopic Closure Systems Market

Europe Endoscopic Closure Systems Market

Asia Pacific Endoscopic Closure Systems Market

Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Closure Systems Market



