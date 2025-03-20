The Future of Food: Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Booms with 44% CAGR

Delray Beach, FL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precision fermentation ingredients market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with its valuation estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.0% by value. The market’s rapid development is driven by shifting consumer preferences towards veganism, increased protein consumption, and rising investments in cutting-edge innovations. Advances in genetic engineering have facilitated cost-effective and sustainable reprogramming of microorganisms through precision fermentation, enabling the creation of specialized food protein constituents.

Market Expansion and Key Developments

The booming precision fermentation industry presents lucrative opportunities for market participants. Notably, in May 2023, Geltor launched CAVIANCE™, a vegan collagen polypeptide known for its exceptional skin rejuvenation properties. This groundbreaking product stimulates six different types of collagen, exhibits strong antioxidant effects, and promotes wound healing.

In another strategic move, MycoTechnology partnered with Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to establish Vital Foods Technologies LLC, a collaborative venture focused on producing mushroom-based protein using locally cultivated dates. The precision fermentation market is fiercely competitive, with leading companies such as Geltor (US), Perfect Day, Inc. (US), The Every Co. (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), and Motif FoodWorks, INC. (US) controlling between 25-50% of the market share.

North America Leads the Market

North American precision fermentation ingredients market is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include increasing consumer awareness, a preference for healthier food ingredients, and the rising trend of veganism. According to The Hartman Group, approximately 40% of U.S. adults (over 90 million individuals) are inclined to adopt precision fermentation products, with this figure expected to rise to 132 million consumers by 2027. The younger generations, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are especially receptive to these products due to their sustainability benefits, willingness to pay up to 10% more for eco-friendly options, and the positive environmental impact associated with precision fermentation.

Fastest Growing Market Segments

Cosmetics & Others Segment

The cosmetics & others segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR in the precision fermentation ingredients market. Fermented cosmetic products have gained popularity due to their ability to enhance nutrient absorption, offering profound and lasting skincare benefits. Companies like Geltor are pioneering this space, catering to the growing demand for fermented cosmetics that support hair and skincare needs.

Meat & Seafood Alternatives

The meat & seafood segment is poised for the highest growth rate within the food & beverage industry. Precision fermentation is leveraged to develop plant-based proteins and fats that replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of meat products. This shift aligns with the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and health-conscious food choices, driving the demand for alternative protein sources.

Heme Protein Segment

The heme protein segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR within the precision fermentation ingredients market. Utilizing genetically modified yeast strains, companies can produce heme proteins without relying on animal-derived sources. The U.S. has emerged as a global leader in precision fermentation R&D, with firms like MycoTechnology Inc. and Impossible Foods spearheading innovation in heme protein production for plant-based meat alternatives.

Leading Market Players

Prominent companies in the precision fermentation ingredients market include:

Geltor (US)

Perfect Day, Inc. (US)

The Every Co. (US)

Impossible Foods Inc. (US)

Motif FoodWorks, INC. (US)

Formo (Germany)

Eden Brew (Australia)

Mycorena (Sweden)

Change Foods (US)

MycoTechnology (US)

The global precision fermentation ingredients market is undergoing a transformative shift, fueled by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. As demand for sustainable, plant-based, and health-oriented products continues to rise, the industry is set to witness significant innovations and strategic collaborations. With strong growth projections and increasing investments, precision fermentation is poised to redefine the future of food, cosmetics, and alternative protein industries worldwide.

