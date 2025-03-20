New Report: E-mobility Fires Cost NYC Nearly $520 Million From 2019 to 2023

City law has contributed to recent decline in deaths and injuries

Washington, D.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UL Standards & Engagement released an analysis quantifying the economic, human, and community toll that deadly e-mobility fires have had on New York City. The report, conducted with Oxford Economics, revealed that from 2019 to 2023, e-mobility fires cost the city a staggering $518.6 million in loss and damage.

“New Yorkers and people across the country depend on e-bikes and e-scooters for commuting, delivery gigs, and leisure. They should also be able to depend on their safety,” said Jeff Marootian, president and CEO at UL Standards & Engagement. “There is a tremendous cost to overlooking safety — and this report only begins to show how significant the impact has been on New York City.”



The report examines e-mobility fires in New York City from 2019-2023, finding as many as 465 e-mobility battery fire incidents. The rash of incidents prompted City Council to act, passing Local Law 39, prohibiting the sale, rental, lease, or distribution of e-mobility devices that do not comply with three ULSE safety standards: UL 2849 for e-bikes, UL 2272 for personal e-mobility devices, and UL 2271 for lithium-ion batteries.

Key findings in the report include:

The number of e-mobility battery fires increased nearly 800% over the study period. In 2019, there were 21 e-mobility battery fires in New York City; in 2023, that figure dramatically increased to 187 — a nearly 800% increase. E-mobility fires cost New York City $518.6 million in damage and loss from 2019 to 2023. The report estimated the number of fatalities cost $257.9 million and injuries $220.7 million. Many of these fires resulted in structural property damage, costing an estimated $40 million. New York City e-mobility owners report unsafe practices that raise risk. A ULSE survey of New York e-mobility owners found that, out of those who typically charge their e-bike at home, 66% charge them in a location blocking their exit. Nearly one-third (32%) of owners routinely charge overnight, and nearly one-in-five (17%) charge them unattended while away from home.

“The data in this report helps to articulate the consequences of e-mobility’s risks,” said Laurence Wilse-Samson, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “Clarifying not only the safety risks but also the economic consequences of those risks will prove useful for stakeholders across the country as they turn to solutions to address this issue.”

Since Local Law 39 took effect in New York City in September 2023, there are early indicators it is working. The New York Times reported in October 2024 that, while lithium battery fires are still occurring at the same pace as 2023, the rate of injuries and deaths had slowed, with three deaths and 84 injuries as of September 30, 2024, down from 14 deaths and 114 injuries during the same period in 2023. The preliminary results of action taken by the New York City Council are a case study for other governments to consider.

Deadly e-mobility fires have been proven to be a problem far beyond New York City’s borders. Lawmakers at the local, state, and federal level are examining ways to mitigate the risks of these fires. Currently, federal lawmakers have an opportunity to pass the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act, a bill to protect consumers from e-mobility devices and batteries that do not meet safety standards. ULSE shared its support for the legislation in a recent letter to the House and Senate.

In addition to the standards required by New York City law, UL Standards & Engagement continues to build an extensive portfolio of safety standards working toward safer e-mobility devices and batteries. Most recently, UL 1487 was published to protect battery containment enclosures used in commercial properties against these fires, like e-bike shops that have been at the center of several deadly New York fires.

“We are committed to creating safer e-mobility devices and batteries and will continue to support policymakers who choose to take action. As this report demonstrates, the cost of inaction is far too great,” concluded Marootian.

Read the full report here.

Methodology

This report was designed and formulated by UL Standards and Engagement. The report presents results from ULSE surveys of e-mobility consumer behavior, along with safety science and engineering expertise on lithium-ion batteries and thermal runaway risks from UL Solutions and UL Research Institutes, as well as estimates of NYC e-mobility battery fire incident trends and associated economic costs as calculated by Oxford Economics. To derive ranges for estimates of fire incidents and associated costs, Oxford Economics considered several indicators collected by FDNY, CPSC, NII Clearinghouse, and the UL Solutions Li-Ion Battery Fire Incident Database. Survey results on consumer behavior are taken from two separate ULSE Insights surveys conducted April 12-21, 2024, and August 20-September 2, 2024. E-mobility owners from the New York Metropolitan Area were oversampled in order to provide more precise estimates of their opinions and experiences. Detailed methodology is available in the full report.

About ULSE

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.

