Errand Services Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 45.29 billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.67%: Market Strides

New York, United States, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Market Strides, the global errand services market size was valued at USD 21.43 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 45.29 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Errand services are professional solutions offered to individuals or businesses to manage everyday tasks that they may lack the time or resources to handle themselves. These tasks can range from grocery shopping and parcel delivery to pet care, prescription pickups, dry cleaning, and more. As part of the on-demand economy, errand services have become increasingly accessible via mobile apps and online platforms, enabling customers to easily schedule and tailor services to their needs. Businesses also use errand services to boost employee efficiency and improve customer satisfaction by delegating routine or time-intensive tasks.

Growing Work Commitments and Fast-Paced Urban Living Drive the Expansion of Errand Services

The increasing demands of modern work schedules and the fast-paced nature of urban living are significantly fueling the growth of errand services. As professionals navigate long work hours, and remote or hybrid work arrangements, outsourcing tasks like grocery shopping, dry cleaning, and parcel deliveries has become essential to maintaining work-life balance.

For instance, in October 2024, the average workweek for employees in the U.S. was 34.3 hours, according to Statista. Additionally, urbanization continues to rise, with 82.66% of the U.S. population living in urban areas as of 2020. The demand for app-based errand solutions, driven by the need for time efficiency and convenience, is expected to grow further as urban populations expand and lifestyles become increasingly hectic.

Expansion of Specialized Individual Services Targets Specific Demographic Needs

The growth of specialized individual services represents a significant opportunity in the global market. By addressing the unique needs of specific demographics, companies can enhance customer engagement and increase adoption of their services. One notable example is the rise of companionship and support services tailored to older adults.

In April 2023, Papa, a senior care platform, expanded its Social Care Navigation program after a successful pilot. The program partners with health plans and care teams to provide both social and medical support. As of the latest data, over a quarter of Papa’s health plan clients are using this service, highlighting the growing demand for targeted, specialized errand solutions. This trend is shaping the future of market growth in the errand services sector.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global errand services market, driven by urbanization, high disposable incomes, and the widespread adoption of on-demand service platforms. The region's fast-paced lifestyle, particularly in major metropolitan areas like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, has fueled demand for time-saving services such as grocery delivery, home maintenance, and personal assistance. The gig economy plays a crucial role in this expansion, with platforms like TaskRabbit, Instacart, and DoorDash leading the way by offering flexible, app-based errand solutions. A notable example of this trend is the rapid growth of Instacart, which, by 2023, partnered with over 1,100 retailers, covering more than 80,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, reflecting the rising consumer preference for outsourcing everyday tasks. Moreover, the rise of specialized services like Papa’s Social Care Navigation for senior citizens highlights the increasing need for targeted, demographic-specific errand solutions, further shaping the market's growth in the region.

Key Highlights

Based on service type, pick-up, and drop-off services dominate the global errand services market due to the growing demand for convenience in urban areas.

In terms of market segment, the urban sector leads, driven by fast-paced lifestyles that create a strong need for outsourced convenience.

North America holds a dominant position in the global errand services market, fueled by urbanization, high disposable incomes, and the widespread adoption of on-demand service platforms.

Competitive Players

TaskRabbit Postmates Dunzo Handy Rappi Thumbtack GoferEats ErrandBoy WeGoLook Fetcherrand

Recent Developments

November 2024– Taskrabbit acquired Dolly, an on-demand moving service based in Seattle. This move aims to enhance Taskrabbit's local moving and delivery capabilities, providing customers with a broader range of services. Despite the acquisition, both brands continue to operate separately.

Segmentation

By Service Type

Pick up / Drop off Service

Grocery Shopping

Pet Sitting

Car Cleaning & Servicing

Emergency & Healthcare Services

By Applications

City

Rural

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

