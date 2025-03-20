Assertio to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Conference on March 25-26, 2025

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that Brendan O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference taking place virtually March 25-26, 2025.

The Company will present at 1:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. To join the presentation, please visit the webcast available online at https://investor.assertiotx.com/.

Additionally, investors participating in the conference can request 1x1 meetings to take place on March 26, 2025 via their conference representative or through Assertio investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com. To register to attend the conference and request 1x1 meetings, please visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com/.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio, including risks related to our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, deliver or execute on our business strategy, including to expand or diversify our asset base and market reach and drive cash flows and growth, successfully integrate new assets, and explore new business development initiatives. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio, including the risks described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time.

Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law.

