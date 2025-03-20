Global Drone Services Market Size Predicted to Surpass Around $555 Billion By 2034

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The drone services worldwide market has been growing substantially in recent years and is projected to continue into the several years to come. According to a report from Precedence Research, the global drone services market size accounted for USD 24.56 billion in 2024, grew to USD 33.55 billion in 2025 and is predicted to surpass around USD 555.58 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 36.60% between 2024 and 2034. The North America drone services market size is calculated at USD 8.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 36.78% during the forecast year. The report said: “North America held the highest share of the global drone services market in terms of value. This is due to major service providers' presence and early adoption of high-end drone technologies. Furthermore, the region's market is driven by increased demand for aerial photography in the real estate and construction sectors. The US is a significant market for drone services in North America, accounting for a large share of the region's market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Large drone service providers exist in APAC countries such as China and Japan. Limited regulation on commercial drone use and price drop drive market demand. Furthermore, the rise is attributed to increased government and OEM investments in drone services propelling the market. The rising demand for industry-specific solutions and the increasing demand for time-efficient delivery are driving the growth of the drone service market… Along with this, the growing initiative from governments and regulatory bodies to develop drones propels the market forward.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO).

Precedence Research continued: “Due to the widespread availability of low-cost drones, photography has become well-known for applications requiring high-resolution cameras. Aerial photography offers new perspectives on innovative city projects, large township projects, and multi-story building projects. Mini drones are also becoming popular for wedding photography and videography. Furthermore, the real estate and infrastructure industries also see increased demand for drones. Drones are used for various commercial purposes, including agriculture, transportation, mapping, aerial photography, and videography. Drones increase productivity and improve farming methods. The growing demand for precision farming propels the agricultural industry and expands the drone services market. Precision farming has the potential to increase crop productivity.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Seventh LOI to Acquire a Land Survey Company in Southeast Region Contributing to Drone as a Service Strategy - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire a seventh land survey engineering company located in Florida, marking the fourth LOI in the Southeast Region. The company has closed one acquisition in this region to date so upon completion, this would be the second closed acquisition in the Southeast Region. Having two locations in this region will serve as a launchpad to further regional development and ZenaTech’s national DaaS business model bringing the speed and precision of AI drone solutions in a convenient subscription or pay-per-use business model to commercial and government customers.

“Florida is strategic to our Drone as a Service strategy as it offers year-round flying conditions, a favorable innovation environment including consistent state-wide regulations, and existing government drone use for public safety, disaster response, and transportation monitoring. With growing commercial sector interest in agriculture, real estate, construction, and industrial inspection applications, we see multiple growth paths to help customers use drones to drive extraordinary efficiencies,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech’s Drones as a Service or DaaS model is similar to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software solutions over the Internet, the company will offer ZenaDrone solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for manual or time-consuming tasks achieving more insight and precision, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision agriculture applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments like spraying, without the need for specialized training.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, designing, and executing roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EHang: “We are thrilled to have concluded 2024 with a series of achievements that have propelled us closer to the widespread commercial adoption of eVTOLs. As a pioneer in the UAM industry, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly and annual eVTOL deliveries, driving revenues to record-high levels and delivering our first year of non-GAAP profitability. This underscores the accelerating adoption of our pilotless eVTOL solutions. We worked on our production capacity expansion, deepened ecosystem partnerships for infrastructure and talents, and advanced our footprint in Asia, Europe and South America. Looking ahead to 2025, our focus remains on driving innovation, expanding our operational network, and scaling production to meet increasing demands and unlock the full potential of UAM. We are confident in our ability to lead the transformation of aerial transportation and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced the recent completion of a successful four-day proof-of-concept demonstration with France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries, and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) testing eBee VISION’s advanced capabilities.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “This successful demonstration underscores the potential of the eBee VISION for enhancing maritime security and environmental protection efforts. Multiple flights were carried out in diverse conditions, both day and night. Our eBee VISION demonstrated outstanding performance, operating within a 20 km range and temperatures as low as 5°C, as well as landing smoothly on sand. Throughout the trials, various observation scenarios were tested for maritime control and surveillance, all of which were completed with positive results. This success not only highlights the robust performance of our technology but also validates the potential for growth across various markets.”

Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced that its Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera has been added to the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS Framework . It is the only camera on the Blue UAS list purpose-built for first person view ("FPV") applications, providing a high-performance, NDAA-compliant option for defense and government users.

This approval marks another step forward in Unusual Machines' mission to supply NDAA-compliant FPV components for both commercial and defense applications. The Fat Shark Aura FPV Camera joins the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller and Brave 55A ESC , both of which have already been approved under the Blue UAS Framework.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced that is has received its first order from the strategic partnership that the company recently announced that it entered into with ABOT, one of France’s largest drone distributors of advanced drone solutions for various industries. This partnership, announced earlier this month, was established as part of the company's effort to expand the availability of its cutting-edge SafeAirTM parachute recovery systems in the French market. Under this new collaboration, ABOT will become an official reseller of ParaZero’s SafeAir products in France, with the two companies jointly launching a new brand, ABOT-PZ SafeAir, to align with local market preferences.

ParaZero’s SafeAir system is a state-of-the-art drone safety solution designed to enable safe and legal drone operations in urban and high-risk environments. The system features an autonomous parachute deployment mechanism, real-time monitoring and advanced failure detection, ensuring a controlled descent in the event of an emergency. SafeAir provides a critical safety layer for commercial drone operations, supporting compliance with global aviation regulations.

