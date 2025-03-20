Life360 Adds a Touch of Kawaii With Tile X Hello Kitty®, a Limited-Edition Collection in Partnership With Sanrio

Hello Kitty® Adds Her Supercute Charm to a Specially Designed Lineup of Bluetooth Trackers, Tile Mate and Tile Slim, Available Starting March 20





SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to track your treasures with a touch of kawaii magic! Life360 , the family connection and safety app utilized by 1 in 8 smartphone users in the US, today announced a partnership with the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, Sanrio ®, to reveal Tile x Hello Kitty®, an exclusive line of Bluetooth trackers. Featuring a variety of trend-right designs for both the Tile Mate and Tile Slim, the limited-edition collection can be purchased directly from Tile.com.

“At Life360, we’re always seeking fun ways to provide unexpected delight to our customers,” said Mike Zeman, Chief Marketing Officer at Life360. “Partnering with Sanrio and the iconic Hello Kitty brand to create this limited-edition Tile offers a nostalgic yet practical solution for staying connected to the things that matter most. This collaboration marks a significant milestone— bringing together safety and a pop culture icon like Hello Kitty® that lets customers of all ages express their personalities in a unique and fun way. We hope families, friends, and Hello Kitty fans alike will enjoy this collection to keep track of their most cherished belongings.”

Featuring two exclusive designs to help families stay effortlessly organized, the product line is dedicated to providing peace of mind in everyday life while protecting special belongings through advanced location-sharing features.

Ready to use right out of the box with no additional accessories required, the special collection features:

Tile x Hello Kitty® Tile Mate (White) ($24.99) : Available in timeless white, the new Tile Mate is a must-have for devoted Hello Kitty fans. With a 350-foot range, 3-year battery, and a built-in key ring, the Mate is perfect for keeping track of everyday essentials like keys, water bottles, backpacks, lunch boxes, and purses.

Tile x Hello Kitty® Tile Starter Pack (Mate Pink & Slim Pink) ($49.99): For those who adore bold colors and Hello Kitty's irresistible charm, the Tile Starter Pack includes a Tile Mate and Tile Slim showcasing her signature pink design. As Tile's thinnest tracker, the Slim slides easily into wallets, passport holders, luggage, and more. With a 350-foot range and a reliable three-year battery life, The Mate and Slim combo are the ideal companions for keeping your essentials secure.

This limited-edition collaboration brings a playful touch to Tile’s upgraded Bluetooth tracker lineup , launched in September 2024. The Tile x Hello Kitty® collection seamlessly blends style and functionality, enhancing the tracker’s existing chic colorways and advanced features to make everyday life a little easier. The multi-function button on Tile devices extends Life360’s SOS feature integration which families can enjoy an extra layer of security. The trackers also boast an extended Bluetooth range, a louder ring for faster locating, and anti-theft features that make it harder for thieves to disable your device—helping you recover your valuables with ease.

The Tile app is compatible with both Android™ and Apple® devices so everyone can find their stuff. For more information on Tile x Hello Kitty and Tile’s latest initiatives, visit Facebook , Instagram , Twitter/X , YouTube , and Tile.com .

ABOUT LIFE360 AND TILE

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 70 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com. (NASDAQ: LIF) (ASX: 360)

ABOUT SANRIO

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

DKC, on behalf of Life360/Tile

life360@dkcnews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e90c56-590b-4e71-91b7-f324bd29c155

Tile x Hello Kitty® Tile x Hello Kitty®

