ProSearch to Share Its Latest eDiscovery Offerings and Insights on Future-Ready Skill Sets at Legalweek 2025

Discovery experts from ProSearch will introduce its newest AI-powered, innovative solutions for improved response to litigation, regulatory, and privacy matters

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company’s participation in Legalweek New York 2025, being held March 24-27 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

ProSearch subject matter experts and thought leaders will share the company’s latest solutions for tackling today’s data challenges faced by lawyers and discovery professionals in litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters.

ProSearch CEO and co-founder Julia Hasenzahl will join a dynamic panel of leading voices in the session “Future-Ready: The Ten Essential Skill Sets for Corporate Legal Department Teams” on Tuesday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Along with Hasenzahl, the panel of experts includes:

Sophia Contreras Schwartz, General Counsel, Nextdoor

Adam Nagorski, Associate General Counsel, UL Solutions

Jeremiah Weasenforth, Legal Analytics Director, Edward Jones

Vincent Catanzaro, Lead Counsel, FedEx

Underscoring their knowledge and passion for the topic of this session, Weasenforth and Catanzaro, along with ProSearch data scientist Batia Snir, were part of a Cowen Working Group that authored the white paper “Metaskills for the Future-Ready Team,” published recently by ProSearch and the Cowen Group.

While at Legalweek New York, ProSearch will host meetings and learning sessions in its private suites, where company experts will introduce the newest ProSearch offerings including Essential Review, Data Insights, WorkStream™ and RelativityOne powered by ProSearch. Its latest innovations are all part of ProSearch’s comprehensive suite of solutions designed to address the discovery challenges of modern data types and volumes. The company is also participating in multiple social and networking events for clients and partners, including co-sponsoring the Cowen Group’s Thought Leadership Breakfast and sponsoring the annual EDI dinner.

To schedule a meeting contact Brian Meegan, director of sales, at bmeegan@prosearch.com.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse for ProSearch

Edge Marketing Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

